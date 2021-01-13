Hardin 63, Lodge Grass 56

Lodge Grass;;11;15;11;19;—;56
Hardin;;9;22;13;19;—;63

LODGE GRASS: Damon Gros Ventre 23; Kendall Russell 8; Ty Moccasin 7; Lance Little Nest 5; Jadence Archita 5; Malachi Little Nest 5; DC Stewart 3.

HARDIN: Kevion Ladson 20; Hance Three Irons 11; Bryson Rogers 11; Teivon Ramos 8; Troy Hugs 7; Tegan Medicine Bull 4; Jalen High Hawk 2.

