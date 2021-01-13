Hardin 63, Lodge Grass 56
|Lodge Grass;;11;15;11;19;—;56
|Hardin;;9;22;13;19;—;63
LODGE GRASS: Damon Gros Ventre 23; Kendall Russell 8; Ty Moccasin 7; Lance Little Nest 5; Jadence Archita 5; Malachi Little Nest 5; DC Stewart 3.
HARDIN: Kevion Ladson 20; Hance Three Irons 11; Bryson Rogers 11; Teivon Ramos 8; Troy Hugs 7; Tegan Medicine Bull 4; Jalen High Hawk 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.