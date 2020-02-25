Boys basketball
Billings Skyview 51, Belgrade 33
|Billings Skyview;;14;9;16;12;—;51
|Belgrade;;6;13;4;10;—;33
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Julius Mims 16; Payton Sanders 10; Max Davis 7; Cameron Ketchum 6; Abe Seybert 4; Peyton Carle 3; Connor Chase 3; Trett Moseman 2.
BELGRADE: Noel Reynolds 18; Ta'Veus Randle 11; Cooper VanLuchene 2; Tate Bowler 2.
