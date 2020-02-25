Boys basketball

Billings Skyview 51, Belgrade 33

Billings Skyview;;14;9;16;12;—;51
Belgrade;;6;13;4;10;—;33

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Julius Mims 16; Payton Sanders 10; Max Davis 7; Cameron Ketchum 6; Abe Seybert 4; Peyton Carle 3; Connor Chase 3; Trett Moseman 2.

BELGRADE: Noel Reynolds 18; Ta'Veus Randle 11; Cooper VanLuchene 2; Tate Bowler 2.

