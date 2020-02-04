Boys basketball 

Billings Skyview 74, Billings Senior 66

Billings Skyview;;24;15;15;20;—;74
Billings Senior;;13;18;11;24;—;66

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Cameron Ketchum 18; Ky Kouba 14; Sam Tranel 10; Peyton Carle 9; Julius Mims 8; Payton Sanders 7; Abe Seybert 4; Trett Moseman 2; Cole Allison 2.

BILLINGS SENIOR: Junior Bergen 24; Reece Connolly 18; Jacksen Burckley 7; Chazz Haws 7; Nick Eliason 4; Morgan Harmon 3; Liam Romei 3.

Bridger 68, Fromberg 14

Bridger;;24;22;13;9;—;68
Fromberg;;2;6;2;4;—;14

BRIDGER: Quin Gillespie 12; Jake Kallevig 9; Baylor Pospisil 8; Jace Weimer 8; Cooper Frank 7; Kalen Pospisil 4; Rod Zentner 4; Brandon Klaassen 3; Wesley Klaasen 3; Lucius Payovich 2; Chance Goltz 2; Payton Sticka 2; Zach Althoff 2; Jake Stringari 2.

FROMBERG: Brandon Dobson 5; Ty Lowery 5; Brody Dobson 2; Josh Strong 2.

Helena 66, Butte 59 F-OT

Butte;;10;12;11;14;12;—;59
Helena;;9;11;8;19;19;—;66

BUTTE: Jake Olson 23; Blake Drakos 13; Cael Stenson 8; Mikey O'Dell 7; Andrew Booth 3; Kaven Nacter 3; Ryan Burt 2.

HELENA: Hayden Ferguson 18; Kaden Huot 13; Dexter Tedesco 10; Logan Brown 9; Sam Norum 6; Burgin Luker 6; Austin Zeiler 2; Evan Barber 2.

Huntley Project 60, Lodge Grass 45

Lodge Grass;;8;9;6;22;—;45
Huntley Project;;13;16;18;13;—;60

LODGE GRASS: Damon Gros Ventre 15; Malachai Little Nest 8; Jaxon McCormick 5; Jadence Archuleta 4; Ty Moccasin 4; Anthony Brown 3; Bobby Pease 2; Jaris Pretty Paint 2; Fred Backbone 2.

HUNTLEY PROJECT: Noah Bouchard 25; Isaiah Bouchard 17; Rylan DeVries 7; Tim Rose 5; Jake Fox 4; Kordel Ellis 2.

Twin Bridges 52, Harrison-Willow Creek 48

Harrison-Willow Creek;;12;12;8;16;—;48
Twin Bridges;;16;14;14;8;—;52

HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK: Cristian Contreras 12; Luke Cima 10; Hernvall 10; Vern Homner 7; Sage Buus 5; Jackson Nye 2; Kyle Homner 2.

TWIN BRIDGES: Nate Konen 16; Bryce Nye 10; Charlie Kruer 10; Matt Kaiser 8; Tate Smith 6; Connor Nye 2.

