Editors note: Honors teams are submitted by district secretaries at various points at the conclusion of the season. This will be updated as we receive lists from the districts and divisions.
Class B
2B
All-state: Wyatt Babb, So., Glasgow; Kelby Bauer, Sr., Wolf Point; Jared Eggebrecht, Sr., Malta; Delray Lilley, Jr., Poplar.
First team: Wyatt Babb, So., Glasgow; Kelby Bauer, Sr., Wolf Point; Jared Eggebrecht, Sr., Malta; Delray Lilley, Jr., Poplar; Juliun Benson, Sr., Wolf Point; Bohdi Brenden, So., Malta.
Second team: Keigan Ingram, Sr., Glasgow; Geordy Medicine Cloud, Jr., Poplar; Kaniel Ricker, So., Poplar; Kraven Silk, Sr., Wolf Point; Marley Stewart, Sr., Harlem; Treyton Wilkie, So., Malta.
Class C
3C
All-conference: Elijah Lenihan, Sr., Lustre Christian; Jasiah Hambira, Sr., Lustre Christian; Blaine Downing, So., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Cayden Klatt, Jr., Lustre Christian; Grady Nielsen, Fr., Nashua; Braxton Wolfe, Jr., Scobey-Opheim; Michael Jaynes, Sr., Dodson; Braden Ewing, Sr., Lustre Christian; Xander Pugh, Sr., Nashua; Boen Tande, Sr., Scobey-Opheim; Gage Hallock, Jr., Scobey-Opheim; Ty Fourstar, Jr., Frazer.
4C
First team: Dillon Gee, Sr., Broadus; Marcus Mader, Sr., Broadus; Porter Kreider, Jr., Jprdan; Gyme Kelly, Jr., Plevna; Cooper Zimmer, Jr., Broadus; Nolan Kamerman, Fr., Jordan.
Second team: Leonardo Mogni, Sr., Terry; Wyatt Ree, Jr., Wibaux; Kreed Eskew, Sr., Wibaux; Jayden Saylor, So., Jordan; Landen Schilling, 8th, Terry; Eli Heacock, Jr., Broadus.
12C
All-state: Seth Amunrud, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Taylor Hales, Sr., West Yellowstone; Joe Cima, Sr., Harrison-Willow Creek; Mason Venema, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Cade Cathey, Jr., Sheridan; Josh Everest, Sr., West Yellowstone; Max Romney, Sr., Lone Peak; Clintin Buyah, Jr., Ennis; John McDonald, Sr., Gardiner; Tebarek Hill, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Nate Hogenson, Sr., Shields Valley.
First team: Seth Amunrud, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Taylor Hales, Sr., West Yellowstone; Joe Cima, Sr., Harrison-Willow Creek; Mason Venema, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Cade Cathey, Jr., Sheridan; Josh Everest, Sr., West Yellowstone; Max Romney, Sr., Lone Peak; Clintin Buyah, Jr., Ennis; John McDonald, Sr., Gardiner; Tebarek Hill, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Nate Hogenson, Sr., Shields Valley; Aaron DeFrance, Jr., Harrison-Willow Creek.
Second team: Andrew Bacon, Jr., Harrison-Willow Creek; Gus Hammond, Sr., Lone Peak; Christian Triemstra, So., Manhattan Christian; Jeremya Mauch, Jr. Ennis; Reid Johnson, Sr., Twin Bridges; Trey Schrank, So., Sheridan; Ben Hales, So., West Yellowstone; Zane Wendt, Sr., Lima; Kyle Jerke, Jr., Shields Valley; Campbell Smith, Jr., Harrison-Willow Creek.
14C
All-state: Thomas Spotted Eagle, Two Eagle River; Stetson Reum, Charlo.
First team: Thomas Spotted Eagle, Two Eagle River; Stetson Reum, Charlo; Keaton Piedalue, Charlo; Caleb Ball, St. Regis; Orion Plakke, Superior; John Pruitt, St. Regis; Garth Parker, Hot Springs.
Second team: Tucker Love, Charlo; Cai Burke, Two Eagle River; Ricky Williams, Noxon; Wesley Anderson, Charlo; Quincy Styles-Depoe, Hot Springs; Ayden Rael, St. Regis; Shane Murray, Noxon.
