Boys basketball honors teams
State AA
All-tournament team: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital (MVP); Ty Huse, Bozeman; Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview; Jackson Bayse, Bozeman; Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital; Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin; Jacob Curry, Helena Capital; Melo Pine, Billings Senior; Tre Reed, Missoula Big Sky; Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky; Jake Gardanier, Missoula Big Sky.
Honorable mention: Shane Shepherd, Missoula Big Sky; Lane Love, Billings Skyview; Trysten Mooney, Helena Capital; Rhyse Owens, Billings Skyview; Cactus Runsabove, Billings Senior; Trent Rogers, Bozeman; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier; Will Salonen, Kalispell Glacier; Tyler Nansel, Bozeman Gallatin; Kooper Klobucar, Butte.
