Boys basketball
3B
All-state: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass; J.T. Baer, Colstrip; Rocco McMakin, Lame Deer; Rylan Kuntz, Forsyth
All-conference
First team: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass; J.T. Baer, Colstrip; Rocco McMakin, Lame Deer; Rylan Kuntz, Forsyth; Malachi Littlenest, Lodge Grass; Tegan Medicine Bull, St. Labre
Second team: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer; Corbin Small-Fisher, Colstrip; Michael Lira, Forsyth; Kayden Little Sun, Lame Deer; Riley O’Donell, Baker; Caleb Ploeger, Baker
7B
All-state: Colt Thorness, Sr., Bigfork; Jedi Christy, Sr., St. Ignatius; AJ Pacella, Sr., Eureka
All-conference
First team: Colt Thorness, Sr., Bigfork; Jedi Christy, Sr., St. Ignatius; AJ Pacella, Sr., Eureka; Sidney Akinde, So., Thompson Falls; Cory Chaney, Sr., Eureka; Nathan Schraeder, So., Thompson Falls
Second team: Zoran LaFrombois, Fr., St. Ignatius; Austin Sartori, So., Eureka; Isak Epperly, Fr., Bigfork; Jake Kindel, Sr., Eureka; Cody Burk, Jr., Thompson Falls; Isaac Bjorge, Fr., Bigfork
