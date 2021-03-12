6C

All-Conference

First team: Baylor Pospisil, Jr., Bridger; Colter Woldstad, Jr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Tucker Johnstone, Sr., Park City; Quinn Gillispie, Jr., Bridger; Kade Erickson, So., Broadview-Lavina; Colton Young, Sr., Absarokee; Irvin Crow, Jr., Plenty Coups; Jace Weimer, Jr., Bridger; Chase Keating, Sr., Reed Point-Rapelje

Second team: Johnny Mysse, Sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; William Sanguin, So., Broadview-Lavina; Jake Gauthier, Jr., Park City; Ryan Fenley, Sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Rod Zentner, Jr., Bridger; Cooper Frank, Jr., Bridger; Sean LongRoach, Jr., Plenty Coups; Chance Goltz, Jr., Bridger; Jason Toddhunter, Sr., Harlowton-Ryegate

Honorable Mention: Tysen Young, Fr., Absarokee; Hank Tuszynksi, So., Broadview-Lavina; Calvin Parker, Sr., Fromberg; Eyan Jordet, Jr., Park City; Chance Keating, So., Reed Point-Rapelje; Joe Allen, So., Roberts

