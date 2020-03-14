Boys basketball

2B

All-State: Brad Cichosz, Sr., Harlem; Tanner Smith, Sr., Malta; Lance St. Germaine, Sr., Wolf Point.

All-Conference

First Team: Brad Cichosz, Sr., Harlem; Nick Page, Sr., Wolf Point; R.J. Ramone, So., Harlem; Keigan Skolrud, Jr., Glasgow; Tanner Smith, Sr., Malta; Lance St. Germaine, Sr., Wolf Point.

Second Team: Alec Boland, Sr., Glasgow; Tyler Cichosz, So., Harlem, Ben Costin, Sr., Malta; Dusette Grandchamp, Sr., Poplar; Daniel Lawrence, So., Harlem; Tade Wallete, Sr., Wolf Point.

6B

All-State: Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge; Kylar Gochanour, Anaconda; Liam Haffey, Loyola

All-Conference

First Team: Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge; Kylar Gochanour, Anaconda; Liam Haffey, Loyola; Cody Tanner, Arlee; Blake Shoupe, Florence-Carlton; Aiden Thompson, Deer Lodge

Second Team: Michael Galle, Anaconda; Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton; Jaden Job, Loyola; Braeden Sawyer, Anaconda; Ozzie King, Deer Lodge; J.P. Briney, Florence-Carlton

Coach of the Year: Dakota Norris, Deer Lodge

10C

All-Conference

First Team: Caden Smerker, Simms; Ryan Bogden, Cascade; Stanley Jarvis, Sunburst; Kaiden Thibert, Simms; Jackson Widhalm, Power; Dillon Kipp, Heart Butte; Rylan Doheny, Dutton-Brady; Dallin Nelson, Simms

Second Team: Spencer Lehnerz, Power; James Lewis, Cascade; Leo Kipp, Heart Butte; Josh Kearns, Sunburst; Brody Connelly, Valier; Cameron Falcon, Heart Butte; Kellan Doheny, Dutton-Brady; Brett Stoltz, Valier

Co-Coach of the Year: Nate Aschim, Sunburst; Chris Daniel, Simms

