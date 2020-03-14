Boys basketball
2B
All-State: Brad Cichosz, Sr., Harlem; Tanner Smith, Sr., Malta; Lance St. Germaine, Sr., Wolf Point.
All-Conference
First Team: Brad Cichosz, Sr., Harlem; Nick Page, Sr., Wolf Point; R.J. Ramone, So., Harlem; Keigan Skolrud, Jr., Glasgow; Tanner Smith, Sr., Malta; Lance St. Germaine, Sr., Wolf Point.
Second Team: Alec Boland, Sr., Glasgow; Tyler Cichosz, So., Harlem, Ben Costin, Sr., Malta; Dusette Grandchamp, Sr., Poplar; Daniel Lawrence, So., Harlem; Tade Wallete, Sr., Wolf Point.
6B
All-State: Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge; Kylar Gochanour, Anaconda; Liam Haffey, Loyola
All-Conference
First Team: Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge; Kylar Gochanour, Anaconda; Liam Haffey, Loyola; Cody Tanner, Arlee; Blake Shoupe, Florence-Carlton; Aiden Thompson, Deer Lodge
Second Team: Michael Galle, Anaconda; Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton; Jaden Job, Loyola; Braeden Sawyer, Anaconda; Ozzie King, Deer Lodge; J.P. Briney, Florence-Carlton
Coach of the Year: Dakota Norris, Deer Lodge
10C
All-Conference
First Team: Caden Smerker, Simms; Ryan Bogden, Cascade; Stanley Jarvis, Sunburst; Kaiden Thibert, Simms; Jackson Widhalm, Power; Dillon Kipp, Heart Butte; Rylan Doheny, Dutton-Brady; Dallin Nelson, Simms
Second Team: Spencer Lehnerz, Power; James Lewis, Cascade; Leo Kipp, Heart Butte; Josh Kearns, Sunburst; Brody Connelly, Valier; Cameron Falcon, Heart Butte; Kellan Doheny, Dutton-Brady; Brett Stoltz, Valier
Co-Coach of the Year: Nate Aschim, Sunburst; Chris Daniel, Simms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.