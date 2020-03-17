Boys basketball
5B
All-State: Micaiah Hauser, Sr., Three Forks; Dustin Dalke, Sr., Three Forks; Dawson Laverell, Sr., Big Timber; Caden Holgate, Jr., Manhattan
All-Conference
First team: Micaiah Hauser, Sr., Three Forks; Dustin Dalke, Sr., Three Forks; Dawson Laverell, Sr., Big Timber; Caden Holgate, Jr., Manhattan; Avery Stiles, Sr., Jefferson; Brendan Wagner, So., Whitehall
Second team: Hayden Hoagland, Jr., Whitehall; Kyle Hotvedt, Sr., Manhattan; Finn Tesoro, So., Manhattan; Zach Pitcher, Sr., Three Forks; Jaxson Yanzick, Sr., Jefferson; Tyler Christensen, Sr., Townsend
6C
All-State: Brendan Falls Down, Sr., Plenty Coup; Clarence Stewart, Jr., Plenty Coup; Jake Kellevig, Sr., Bridger
All-Conference
First team: Brendan Falls Down, Sr., Plenty Coup; Clarence Stewart, Jr., Plenty Coup; Jake Kellevig, Sr., Bridger; Kalen Pospisil, Sr., Bridger; Garrett McMillen, Sr., Park City; Tayt Hansen, Sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Austin Dennis, Sr., Park City; Jace Weimer, So., Bridger; Zacc Degele, Sr., Absarokee; Baylor Pospisil, So., Bridger
Second team: Ashton Campbell, Sr., Absarokee; Tucker Johnstone, Jr., Park City; Daynon Bear, Sr., Reed Point-Rapelje; Lane Lode, Sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Johnny Mysse, Jr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Colton Young, Jr., Absarokee; Ryan Fenley, Jr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Kade Erickson, Fr., Broadview-Lavina
8C
All-Conference
First team: Parker Donaldson, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Justin Stulc, Roy-Winifred; Aiden McDaniel, Belt; Carson McGinness, Centerville; Tyler Fordyce, Roy-Winifred; Hunter Vogl, Belt; Kaimen Evans, Belt
Second team: Brody Geer, Roy-Winifred; Kein Carpenter, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Teigan Isakson, Centerville; Jacob Jessen, Winnett-Grass Range; Mathew Eike, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Zackary Thomas, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Dylan Taylor, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
