Boys basketball

Eastern AA

Offensive player of the year: Ty Huse, Bozeman

Defensive player of the year: Billy Carlson, Billings West

Coach of the year: Troy Hostetler, Bozeman

All-state: Ty Huse, Bozeman; Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview; Jackson Basye, Bozeman; Cactus Runsabove, Billings Senior; Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin

All-conference

First team: Ty Huse, Bozeman; Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview; Jackson Basye, Bozeman; Cactus Runsabove, Billings Senior; Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin

Second team: Lane Love, Billings Skyview; Trent Rodgers, Bozeman; Rogan Barnwell, Great Falls CMR; Ta’Veus Randle, Belgrade; Reed Harris, Great Falls

Honorable mention: Sam Phillips, Billings West; Ryan Schlepp, Bozeman Gallatin; Gabe Hatler, Billings West; Bryson Zanto, Bozeman; Chazz Haws, Billings Senior; Melo Pine, Billings Senior; Rhyse Owens, Billings Skyview; Cooper Tyson, Billings West; Wyatt Russell, Belgrade; Raef Newbrough, Great Falls CMR; Liam Romei, Billings Senior; Kellen Harrison, Bozeman

Western AA

Offensive player of the year: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital

Defensive player of the year: Tre Reed, Missoula Big Sky

Coach of the year: Guy Almquist, Helena Capital

All-state: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital; Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate; Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky; Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital; Joston Cripe, Kalispell Flathead

All-conference

First team: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital; Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate; Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky; Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital; Joston Cripe, Kalispell Flathead

Second team: Kaden Huot, Helena; Kenley Leary, Butte; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier; Tre Reed, Missoula Big Sky; Ty Olsen, Kalispell Glacier

Honorable mention: Kaden Sheridan, Missoula Sentinel; Jacob Curry, Helena Capital; Kooper Klobucar, Butte; Dre Bowie, Missoula Hellgate; Josiah Cuaresma, Missoula Big Sky; Tyrsten Mooney, Helena Capital; Jace Stenson, Butte; Noah Dowler, Kalispell Glacier

Tags

Load comments