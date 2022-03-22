Boys basketball
Eastern AA
Offensive player of the year: Ty Huse, Bozeman
Defensive player of the year: Billy Carlson, Billings West
Coach of the year: Troy Hostetler, Bozeman
All-state: Ty Huse, Bozeman; Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview; Jackson Basye, Bozeman; Cactus Runsabove, Billings Senior; Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin
All-conference
First team: Ty Huse, Bozeman; Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview; Jackson Basye, Bozeman; Cactus Runsabove, Billings Senior; Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin
Second team: Lane Love, Billings Skyview; Trent Rodgers, Bozeman; Rogan Barnwell, Great Falls CMR; Ta’Veus Randle, Belgrade; Reed Harris, Great Falls
Honorable mention: Sam Phillips, Billings West; Ryan Schlepp, Bozeman Gallatin; Gabe Hatler, Billings West; Bryson Zanto, Bozeman; Chazz Haws, Billings Senior; Melo Pine, Billings Senior; Rhyse Owens, Billings Skyview; Cooper Tyson, Billings West; Wyatt Russell, Belgrade; Raef Newbrough, Great Falls CMR; Liam Romei, Billings Senior; Kellen Harrison, Bozeman
Western AA
Offensive player of the year: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
Defensive player of the year: Tre Reed, Missoula Big Sky
Coach of the year: Guy Almquist, Helena Capital
All-state: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital; Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate; Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky; Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital; Joston Cripe, Kalispell Flathead
All-conference
First team: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital; Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate; Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky; Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital; Joston Cripe, Kalispell Flathead
Second team: Kaden Huot, Helena; Kenley Leary, Butte; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier; Tre Reed, Missoula Big Sky; Ty Olsen, Kalispell Glacier
Honorable mention: Kaden Sheridan, Missoula Sentinel; Jacob Curry, Helena Capital; Kooper Klobucar, Butte; Dre Bowie, Missoula Hellgate; Josiah Cuaresma, Missoula Big Sky; Tyrsten Mooney, Helena Capital; Jace Stenson, Butte; Noah Dowler, Kalispell Glacier
