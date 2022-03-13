Boys basketball honors teams

2B

All-State: Tyler Cichosz, Harlem, Sr.; RJ Ramone, Harlem, Sr.; Connor Tuss, Malta, Sr.; Rex Williamson, Malta, Sr.

First-team all-conference: Tyler Cichosz, Harlem, Sr.; RJ Ramone, Harlem, Sr.; Connor Tuss, Malta, Sr.; Rex Williamson, Malta, Sr.; Wyatt Babb, Glasgow, Fr.; Daniel Lawrence, Harlem, Sr. 

Second-team all-conference: Kelby Bauer, Wolf Point, Jr.; Caleb Cole, Harlem, Jr.; Jared Eggebrecht, Malta, Jr.; Delray Lilley, Poplar, So.; Geordy Medicine Cloud, Poplar, So.; Riley Smith, Glasgow, Jr. 

5B

All-State: Owen Long, Three Forks, Sr.; Brendan Wagner, Whitehall, Sr.; Evan Douma, Manhattan, Sr.; Tyler Harrington, Jefferson, Sr. 

First-team all-conference: Owen Long, Three Forks, Sr.; Brendan Wagner, Whitehall, Sr.; Evan Douma, Manhattan, Sr.; Tyler Harrington, Jefferson, Sr.; Trey Hoveland, Townsend, Sr.; Austin Allen, Three Forks, Sr. 

Second-team all-conference: Ryan Racht, Townsend, Jr.; Trevor Mosness, Big Timber, Jr.; Mickey O'Dell, Three Forks, Sr.; Finn Tesoro, Three Forks, Sr.; Lane Wagner, Whitehall, Sr.; Markus Fenno, Manhattan, Sr. 

