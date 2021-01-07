Boys basketball
Thursday
Bigfork 69, Troy 17
Billings Senior 70, Great Falls CMR 67
Billings Skyview 57, Bozeman Gallatin 32
Bozeman 58, Billings West 55
Colstrip 66, Forsyth 27
Dillon 81, Stevensville 32
Dutton-Brady 56, Power 43
Florence-Carlton 68, Arlee 51
Fort Benton 75, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 34
Frenchtown 46, Whitefish 34
Froid-Lake 77, Plentywood 36
Glasgow 54, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 47
Helena Capital 76, Butte 69
Huntley Project 55, Columbus 42
Manhattan Christian 58, Townsend 44
Melstone 56, Ekalaka 42
Missoula Big Sky 60, Kalispell Glacier 51
Missoula Hellgate 54, Helena 28
Rocky Boy 60, Cut Bank 58
Ronan 57, Corvallis 50
Sidney 49, Poplar 47
Simms 70, Foothills Christian School 17
