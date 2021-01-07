Boys basketball

Thursday

Bigfork 69, Troy 17

Billings Senior 70, Great Falls CMR 67

Billings Skyview 57, Bozeman Gallatin 32

Bozeman 58, Billings West 55

Colstrip 66, Forsyth 27

Dillon 81, Stevensville 32

Dutton-Brady 56, Power 43

Florence-Carlton 68, Arlee 51

Fort Benton 75, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 34

Frenchtown 46, Whitefish 34

Froid-Lake 77, Plentywood 36

Glasgow 54, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 47

Helena Capital 76, Butte 69

Huntley Project 55, Columbus 42

Manhattan Christian 58, Townsend 44

Melstone 56, Ekalaka 42

Missoula Big Sky 60, Kalispell Glacier 51

Missoula Hellgate 54, Helena 28

Rocky Boy 60, Cut Bank 58

Ronan 57, Corvallis 50

Sidney 49, Poplar 47

Simms 70, Foothills Christian School 17

 

Tags

Load comments