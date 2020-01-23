Boys basketball
Thursday scores
Anaconda 47, Whitehall 40
Bigfork 48, Eureka 31
Billings Central 67, Livingston 44
Billings West 59, Belgrade 40
Cascade 51, Augusta 30
Chinook 75, Big Sandy 43
Colstrip 72, Shepherd 40
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 73, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 63
Dutton-Brady 46, Geraldine-Highwood 36
Ekalaka 55, Custer-Hysham 24
Fairview 78, Circle 32
Hamilton 64, Corvallis 39
Hot Springs 79, Two Eagle River 67
Laurel 63, Columbus 46
Manhattan Christian 93, West Yellowstone 35
Plains 73, Charlo 52
Rocky Boy 62, Great Falls Central 37
Thompson Falls 65, Alberton-Superior 48
Townsend 61, Big Timber 33
Twin Bridges 73, Ennis 35
