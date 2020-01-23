Boys basketball

Thursday scores

Anaconda 47, Whitehall 40

Bigfork 48, Eureka 31

Billings Central 67, Livingston 44

Billings West 59, Belgrade 40

Cascade 51, Augusta 30

Chinook 75, Big Sandy 43

Colstrip 72, Shepherd 40

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 73, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 63

Dutton-Brady 46, Geraldine-Highwood 36

Ekalaka 55, Custer-Hysham 24

Fairview 78, Circle 32

Hamilton 64, Corvallis 39

Hot Springs 79, Two Eagle River 67

Laurel 63, Columbus 46

Manhattan Christian 93, West Yellowstone 35

Plains 73, Charlo 52

Rocky Boy 62, Great Falls Central 37

Thompson Falls 65, Alberton-Superior 48

Townsend 61, Big Timber 33

Twin Bridges 73, Ennis 35

