Thursday
Alberton-Superior 58, Charlo 44
Anaconda 68, Arlee 53
Bainville 60, Circle 46
Belt 45, Centerville 27
Billings West 60, Billings Senior 45
Bozeman 54, Great Falls CMR 51
Bridger 67, Roberts 24
Broadus 63, Terry 49
Broadview-Lavina 61, Plenty Coups 59
Chinook 2, Box Elder 0
Custer-Hysham 36, Jordan 31
Dutton-Brady 71, Cascade 57
Ekalaka 61, Plevna 17
Eureka 71, Troy 25
Fort Benton 63, Big Sandy 40
Froid-Lake 63, Richey-Lambert 46
Harlowton-Ryegate 76, Absarokee 43
Harrison-Willow Creek 71, West Yellowstone 34
Heart Butte 84, Valier 57
Kalispell Flathead 58, Helena Capital 46
Laurel 42, Billings Central 40
Libby 43, Whitefish 36
Livingston 68, Miles City 67
Manhattan Christian 60, White Sulphur Springs 14
Melstone 54, Wibaux 16
Park City 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 27
Philipsburg 49, Drummond 38
Plentywood 57, Brockton 37
Roy-Winifred 65, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 38
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 50, Dodson 41
Scobey 59, Lustre Christian 24
Shelby 57, Missoula Loyola 39
Shields Valley 64, Ennis 52
St. Regis 54, Hot Springs 28
Sunburst 68, Power 21
Townsend 44, Big Timber 31
Twin Bridges 66, Gardiner 36
Valley Christian 71, Darby 52
Westby-Grenora 39, Fairview 36
Winnett-Grass Range 64, Geraldine-Highwood 39
Wolf Point 68, Harlem 58
Friday
Belt 59, Hobson-Moore-Judith gap 15
Billings West 67, Belgrade 49
Box Elder 57, North Star 48
Bridger 63, Broadview-Lavina 43
Browning 77, Columbia Falls 53
Butte Central 61, Hamilton 36
Charlo 61, Noxon 53
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52, Big Sandy 49 OT
Colstrip 57, Lame Deer 32
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52, Centerville 46
Dillon 75, Lewistown 51
Dodson 74, Nashua 60
Ekalaka 45, Terry 41
Fairfield 58, Cut Bank 23
Florence-Carlton 55, Deer Lodge 52
Glendive 58, Sidney 29
Harlowton-Ryegate 60, Park City 47
Heart Butte 57, Sunburst 30
Hot Springs 45, Plains 31
Jefferson 66, Three Forks 62
Lodge Grass 72, Baker 59
Lustre Christian 78, Frazer 26
Manhattan Christian 72, Shields Valley 30
Missoula Hellgate 53, Butte 40
Missoula Sentinel 88, Missoula Big Sky 62
Reed Point-Rapelje 48, Absarokee 44
Roundup 52, Shepherd 51
Roy-Winifred 48, Winnett-Grass Range 36
Shelby 80, Great Falls Central 39
Simms 59, Dutton-Brady 57 OT
St. Ignatius 76, Troy 45
Twin Bridges 57, Harrison-Willow Creek 36
Valier 64, Power 55
Wibaux 41, Custer-Hysham 32
Saturday
Bigfork 67, Anaconda 48
Billings Skyview 58, Belgrade 39
Bridger 51, Harlowton-Ryegate 48
Broadus 49, Melstone 48
Broadview-Lavina 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 20
Charlo 46, Hot Springs 42
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52, Box Elder 39
Columbus 67, Shepherd 34
Cut Bank 38, Conrad 31
Dodson 56, Lustre Christian 42
Drummond 38, Darby 32
Dutton-Brady 53, Valier 25
Dutton-Brady 52, Sunburst 34
Ekalaka 35, Wibaux 25
Fairview 61, Richey-Lambert 39
Frenchtown 44, Butte Central 39
Glendive 47, Laurel 40
Great Falls 70, Bozeman 33
Helena Capital 61, Kalispell Glacier 36
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 58, Geraldine-Highwood 37
Kalispell Flathead 50, Helena 47
Lame Deer 62, Baker 54
Lodge Grass 77, Colstrip 70
Malta 47, Wolf Point 30
Manhattan 60, Fairfield 52
Plenty Coups 67, Park City 59
Plentywood 75, Bainville 55
Poplar 70, Harlem 68
Red Lodge 55, Roundup 40
Rocky Boy 68, Shelby 56
Scobey 70, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 35
St. Regis 58, Alberton-Superior 55
Sunburst 49, Cascade 41
Thompson Falls 80, Florence-Carlton 71
Townsend 55, Jefferson 50
Twin Bridges 52, Manhattan Christian 44
Valley Christian 48, Philipsburg 39
Whitefish 53, Browning 51
Winnett-Grass Range 53, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 41
Winnett-Grass Range 77, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 58
