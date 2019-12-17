High school boys
Tuesday scores
Colstrip 60, St. Labre 53
Ekalaka 44, Baker 39
Forsyth 44, Red Lodge 41
Great Falls 62, Missoula Big Sky 47
Hamilton 57, Corvallis 37
Libby 54, Thompson Falls 36
Miles City 74, Sidney 43
Missoula Loyola 60, Stevensville 46
Philipsburg 49, Sheridan 38
Twin Bridges 81, Lima 29
