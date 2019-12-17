High school boys

Tuesday scores

Colstrip 60, St. Labre 53

Ekalaka 44, Baker 39

Forsyth 44, Red Lodge 41

Great Falls 62, Missoula Big Sky 47

Hamilton 57, Corvallis 37

Libby 54, Thompson Falls 36

Miles City 74, Sidney 43

Missoula Loyola 60, Stevensville 46

Philipsburg 49, Sheridan 38

Twin Bridges 81, Lima 29

