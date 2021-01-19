Tuesday
Billings Skyview 71, Billings Senior 43
Columbia Falls 67, Ronan 57
Dillon 69, Three Forks 32
Frenchtown 83, Stevensville 44
Great Falls Homeschool 54, Power 44
Harlowton-Ryegate 94, Absarokee 52
Laurel 67, Livingston 56
Lewistown 68, Billings Central 61
Lustre Christian 67, Culbertson 43
Manhattan Christian 77, Lone Peak 35
Roy-Winifred 60, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 51
St. Regis 61, Mullan, Id 22
Thompson Falls 50, Stillwater Christian 48
Winnett-Grass Range 62, Roundup 46
