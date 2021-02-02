Tuesday
Big Timber 68, Joliet 50
Bridger 42, Park City 35
Butte Central 67, Anaconda 27
Chinook 70, Box Elder 39
Florence-Carlton 57, Deer Lodge 49
Froid-Lake 64, Frazer 16
Glasgow 55, Wolf Point 45
Glendive 47, Miles City 46
Hamilton 43, Corvallis 38
Huntley Project 64, Lodge Grass 52
Malta 62, Rocky Boy 47
Missoula Loyola 53, Eureka 40
North Star 47, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 34
Roy-Winifred 64, Winnett-Grass Range 63
Savage 66, Broadus 60
Scobey 59, Lustre Christian 29
Shelby 61, Conrad 36
Shields Valley 80, Lone Peak 48
Turner 56, Hays-Lodgepole 50
West Yellowstone 63, Lima 49
Westby-Grenora 47, Plentywood 39
Wolf Point 57, Sidney 48
