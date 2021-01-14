Thursday

Browning 62, Havre 61

Belt 71, Geraldine-Highwood 29

Bozeman Gallatin 62, Bozeman 60

Butte Central 49, Three Forks 40

Columbia Falls 60, Whitefish 58

Dodson 65, Nashua 25

Eureka 59, Arlee 43

Great Falls 61, Great Falls CMR 34

Hamilton 63, Stevensville 20

Harlem 72, Glasgow 52

Kalispell Flathead 57, Missoula Hellgate 55

Kalispell Glacier 62, Butte 42

Manhattan 69, Big Timber 52

Melstone 59, Jordan 46

Missoula Big Sky 48, Helena 36

Polson 52, Frenchtown 50

Red Lodge 55, Joliet 30

Rocky Boy 59, Conrad 54

Ronan 54, Libby 43

Roy-Winifred 49, Fort Benton 38

Simms 67, Dutton-Brady 59

St. Ignatius 61, Missoula Loyola 50

Twin Bridges 43, Harrison-Willow Creek 29

Valier 55, Power 48

Victor 63, Lincoln 17

Winnett-Grass Range 58, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 44

