Thursday
Browning 62, Havre 61
Belt 71, Geraldine-Highwood 29
Bozeman Gallatin 62, Bozeman 60
Butte Central 49, Three Forks 40
Columbia Falls 60, Whitefish 58
Dodson 65, Nashua 25
Eureka 59, Arlee 43
Great Falls 61, Great Falls CMR 34
Hamilton 63, Stevensville 20
Harlem 72, Glasgow 52
Kalispell Flathead 57, Missoula Hellgate 55
Kalispell Glacier 62, Butte 42
Manhattan 69, Big Timber 52
Melstone 59, Jordan 46
Missoula Big Sky 48, Helena 36
Polson 52, Frenchtown 50
Red Lodge 55, Joliet 30
Rocky Boy 59, Conrad 54
Ronan 54, Libby 43
Roy-Winifred 49, Fort Benton 38
Simms 67, Dutton-Brady 59
St. Ignatius 61, Missoula Loyola 50
Twin Bridges 43, Harrison-Willow Creek 29
Valier 55, Power 48
Victor 63, Lincoln 17
Winnett-Grass Range 58, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 44
