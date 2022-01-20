Thursday
Bigfork 55, Eureka 54
Billings Senior 69, Billings Skyview 57 (OT)
Bridger 65, Roberts 20
Browning 90, Columbia Falls 57
Chinook 59, Big Sandy 38
Custer-Hysham 47, Ekalaka 40
Dillon 74, Butte Central 57
Ennis 56, Twin Bridges 49
Fairfield 68, East Helena 55
Great Falls 48, Bozeman Gallatin 46
Great Falls Central 44, Geraldine-Highwood 36
Hot Springs 56, Flathead Valley Home School 41
Jefferson 77, Manhattan 54
Laurel 47, Columbus 39
Miles City 73, Hardin 60
Polson 79, Corvallis 43
Red Lodge 73, Forsyth 30
Shepherd 65, Roundup 35
Thompson Falls 72, Plains 24
