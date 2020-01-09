Boys basketball

Thursday

Cascade 53, Dutton-Brady 36

Centerville 63, Sunburst 53

Colstrip 51, Forsyth 41

Darby 65, Valley Christian 51

Ekalaka 62, Broadus 46

Fairfield 75, Rocky Boy 64

Fairview 66, Poplar 40

Fort Benton 58, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 44

Great Falls 78, Belgrade 43

Hamilton 54, Frenchtown 46

Harlem 47, Chinook 45

Huntley Project 58, Columbus 41

Manhattan 47, Whitehall 44

Missoula Hellgate 44, Helena 28

Missoula Loyola 67, Anaconda 53

Missoula Sentinel 74, Kalispell Flathead 47

Plains 64, St. Regis 52

St. Ignatius 78, Thompson Falls 71

Whitefish 49, Eureka 34

