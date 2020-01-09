Boys basketball
Thursday
Cascade 53, Dutton-Brady 36
Centerville 63, Sunburst 53
Colstrip 51, Forsyth 41
Darby 65, Valley Christian 51
Ekalaka 62, Broadus 46
Fairfield 75, Rocky Boy 64
Fairview 66, Poplar 40
Fort Benton 58, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 44
Great Falls 78, Belgrade 43
Hamilton 54, Frenchtown 46
Harlem 47, Chinook 45
Huntley Project 58, Columbus 41
Manhattan 47, Whitehall 44
Missoula Hellgate 44, Helena 28
Missoula Loyola 67, Anaconda 53
Missoula Sentinel 74, Kalispell Flathead 47
Plains 64, St. Regis 52
St. Ignatius 78, Thompson Falls 71
Whitefish 49, Eureka 34
