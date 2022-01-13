Thursday

Bigfork 56, Thompson Falls 30

Broadview-Lavina 80, Roberts 17

Corvallis 50, Stevensville 27

Drummond 49, Philipsburg 43

Fort Benton 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52

Froid-Lake 66, Bainville 47

Jefferson 61, Deer Lodge 27

Manhattan 53, Big Timber 35

Melstone 57, Scobey 37

Missoula Hellgate 66, Missoula Sentinel 54

Richey-Lambert 45, Westby-Grenora 37

Savage 52, Culbertson 30

Shields Valley 74, White Sulphur Springs 64

Sunburst 63, Simms 49

