Thursday
Bigfork 56, Thompson Falls 30
Broadview-Lavina 80, Roberts 17
Corvallis 50, Stevensville 27
Drummond 49, Philipsburg 43
Fort Benton 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52
Froid-Lake 66, Bainville 47
Jefferson 61, Deer Lodge 27
Manhattan 53, Big Timber 35
Melstone 57, Scobey 37
Missoula Hellgate 66, Missoula Sentinel 54
Richey-Lambert 45, Westby-Grenora 37
Savage 52, Culbertson 30
Shields Valley 74, White Sulphur Springs 64
Sunburst 63, Simms 49
