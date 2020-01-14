Boys basketball

Tuesday

Anaconda 72, Florence-Carlton 69

Arlee 81, Two Eagle River 52

Billings West 64, Billings Senior 43

Colstrip 56, St. Labre 42

Helena Capital 72, Missoula Big Sky 44

Libby 51, Eureka 39

Missoula Sentinel 51, Helena 36

Plenty Coups 87, Harlowton-Ryegate 76

