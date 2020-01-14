Boys basketball
Tuesday
Anaconda 72, Florence-Carlton 69
Arlee 81, Two Eagle River 52
Billings West 64, Billings Senior 43
Colstrip 56, St. Labre 42
Helena Capital 72, Missoula Big Sky 44
Libby 51, Eureka 39
Missoula Sentinel 51, Helena 36
Plenty Coups 87, Harlowton-Ryegate 76
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.