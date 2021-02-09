Tuesday

Billings Skyview 70, Bozeman Gallatin 36

Bozeman 72, Billings West 54

Brockton 39, Savage 27

Butte Central 60, Stevensville 36

Cascade 55, Great Falls Central 43

Colstrip 55, Huntley Project 53

Deer Lodge 59, Philipsburg 40

Drummond 52, Victor 27

Great Falls 74, Great Falls CMR 39

Harlowton-Ryegate 45, Broadview-Lavina 39

Libby 54, Eureka 42

Lustre Christian 50, Nashua 30

Malta 65, Wolf Point 56

Manhattan Christian 75, West Yellowstone 31

Missoula Hellgate 42, Helena 30

Missoula Loyola 64, Arlee 53

North Star 47, Turner 46

Reed Point-Rapelje 65, Absarokee 53

Scobey 49, Froid-Lake 47

Thompson Falls 79, Valley Christian 60

Twin Bridges 69, Lima 30

Wibaux 42, Alexander, N.D., 21

Tags

Load comments