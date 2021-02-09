Tuesday
Billings Skyview 70, Bozeman Gallatin 36
Bozeman 72, Billings West 54
Brockton 39, Savage 27
Butte Central 60, Stevensville 36
Cascade 55, Great Falls Central 43
Colstrip 55, Huntley Project 53
Deer Lodge 59, Philipsburg 40
Drummond 52, Victor 27
Great Falls 74, Great Falls CMR 39
Harlowton-Ryegate 45, Broadview-Lavina 39
Libby 54, Eureka 42
Lustre Christian 50, Nashua 30
Malta 65, Wolf Point 56
Manhattan Christian 75, West Yellowstone 31
Missoula Hellgate 42, Helena 30
Missoula Loyola 64, Arlee 53
North Star 47, Turner 46
Reed Point-Rapelje 65, Absarokee 53
Scobey 49, Froid-Lake 47
Thompson Falls 79, Valley Christian 60
Twin Bridges 69, Lima 30
Wibaux 42, Alexander, N.D., 21
