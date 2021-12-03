Boys basketball scores
Friday
Bainville 67, Brockton 37
Bridger 75, Reed Point-Rapelje 14
Broadus 54, Savage 21
Dickinson, ND 57, Glendive 52
Drummond 62, Alberton-Superior 25
Froid-Lake 65, Westby-Grenora 28
Havre 52, Laurel 42
Lustre Christian 78, Turner 33
Malta JV 52, Nashua 39
Manhattan Christian 86, Lone Peak 21
Plentywood 61, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 38
Richey-Lambert 53, Culbertson 42
Terry 81, Frazer 53
Victor 58, Two Eagle River 34
Wolf Point 55, Glasgow 44
