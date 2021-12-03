Boys basketball scores

Friday

Bainville 67, Brockton 37

Bridger 75, Reed Point-Rapelje 14

Broadus 54, Savage 21

Dickinson, ND 57, Glendive 52

Drummond 62, Alberton-Superior 25

Froid-Lake 65, Westby-Grenora 28

Havre 52, Laurel 42

Lustre Christian 78, Turner 33

Malta JV 52, Nashua 39

Manhattan Christian 86, Lone Peak 21

Plentywood 61, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 38

Richey-Lambert 53, Culbertson 42

Terry 81, Frazer 53

Victor 58, Two Eagle River 34

Wolf Point 55, Glasgow 44

