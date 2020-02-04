Boys basketball
Tuesday scores
Billings Skyview 74, Billings Senior 66
Bridger 68, Fromberg 14
Corvallis 45, Stevensville 24
Florence-Carlton 99, St. Ignatius 57
Helena 66, Butte 59 (OT)
Huntley Project 60, Lodge Grass 45
Twin Bridges 52, Harrison-Willow Creek 48
