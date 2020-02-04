Boys basketball

Tuesday scores

Billings Skyview 74, Billings Senior 66

Bridger 68, Fromberg 14

Corvallis 45, Stevensville 24

Florence-Carlton 99, St. Ignatius 57

Helena 66, Butte 59 (OT)

Huntley Project 60, Lodge Grass 45

Twin Bridges 52, Harrison-Willow Creek 48

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments