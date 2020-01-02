Boys basketball

Thursday scores

Class A - Southeast A

Billings Central 51, Billings Senior 50

Class AA - Eastern AA

Bozeman 67, Missoula Big Sky 42

Great Falls 69, Havre 61

Class B - Northern B - 2B

Glasgow 52, Poplar 44

Class B - Southern B - 4B

Columbus 70, Big Timber 69

Huntley Project 59, Roundup 49

Class B - Western B - 6B

Deer Lodge 62, Arlee 56

Class C - Northern C - 10C

Power 52, Cascade 44

Class C - Southern C - 6C

Park City 38, Absarokee 34

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments