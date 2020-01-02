Boys basketball
Thursday scores
Class A - Southeast A
Billings Central 51, Billings Senior 50
Class AA - Eastern AA
Bozeman 67, Missoula Big Sky 42
Great Falls 69, Havre 61
Class B - Northern B - 2B
Glasgow 52, Poplar 44
Class B - Southern B - 4B
Columbus 70, Big Timber 69
Huntley Project 59, Roundup 49
Class B - Western B - 6B
Deer Lodge 62, Arlee 56
Class C - Northern C - 10C
Power 52, Cascade 44
Class C - Southern C - 6C
Park City 38, Absarokee 34
