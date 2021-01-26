Tuesday
Bigfork 52, St. Ignatius 39
Bozeman 57, Belgrade 29
Bridger 61, Park City 22
Charlo 52, Noxon 42
Colstrip 65, Joliet 46
Dillon 54, Polson 46
Fort Benton 71, Big Sandy 29
Froid-Lake 57, Westby-Grenora 31
Geraldine-Highwood 66, Power 56
Havre 63, Fairfield 52
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37
Laurel 58, Livingston 37
Lone Peak 67, White Sulphur Springs 43
Missoula Hellgate 65, Missoula Big Sky 54
Scobey 73, Frazer 24
Sunburst 54, Cascade 52
Terry 70, Wibaux 44
Twin Bridges 61, Sheridan 18
Valley Christian 71, Victor 27
Whitefish 67, Eureka 49
