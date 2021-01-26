Tuesday

Bigfork 52, St. Ignatius 39

Bozeman 57, Belgrade 29

Bridger 61, Park City 22

Charlo 52, Noxon 42

Colstrip 65, Joliet 46

Dillon 54, Polson 46

Fort Benton 71, Big Sandy 29

Froid-Lake 57, Westby-Grenora 31

Geraldine-Highwood 66, Power 56

Havre 63, Fairfield 52

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37

Laurel 58, Livingston 37

Lone Peak 67, White Sulphur Springs 43

Missoula Hellgate 65, Missoula Big Sky 54

Scobey 73, Frazer 24

Sunburst 54, Cascade 52

Terry 70, Wibaux 44

Twin Bridges 61, Sheridan 18

Valley Christian 71, Victor 27

Whitefish 67, Eureka 49

