Tuesday
Anaconda 66, Jefferson 39
Big Sandy 70, North Star 53
Billings Skyview 72, Billings Senior 45
Box Elder 74, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 60
Butte 59, Helena 50
Charlo 47, Plains 38
Chinook 78, Turner 54
Columbus 40, Joliet 32
Darby 56, Seeley-Swan 49
Deer Lodge 70, East Helena 40
Dillon 68, Corvallis 36
Drummond 52, Victor 24
Fairfield 65, Great Falls Central 42
Fairview 51, Circle 47
Florence-Carlton 68, St. Ignatius 54
Fort Benton 2, Hays-Lodgepole 0
Glendive 46, Glasgow 30
Harlem 74, Malta 46
Hot Springs 54, Noxon 36
Libby 62, Thompson Falls 60
Lustre Christian 70, Nashua 36
Missoula Big Sky 51, Helena Capital 47
Philipsburg 63, Lincoln 24
Poplar 64, Wolf Point 60
Roberts 39, Fromberg 38
Townsend 50, Whitehall 40
West Yellowstone 74, Lima 47
White Sulphur Springs 47, Sheridan 34
