Tuesday

Anaconda 66, Jefferson 39

Big Sandy 70, North Star 53

Billings Skyview 72, Billings Senior 45

Box Elder 74, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 60

Butte 59, Helena 50

Charlo 47, Plains 38

Chinook 78, Turner 54

Columbus 40, Joliet 32

Darby 56, Seeley-Swan 49

Deer Lodge 70, East Helena 40

Dillon 68, Corvallis 36

Drummond 52, Victor 24

Fairfield 65, Great Falls Central 42

Fairview 51, Circle 47

Florence-Carlton 68, St. Ignatius 54

Fort Benton 2, Hays-Lodgepole 0

Glendive 46, Glasgow 30

Harlem 74, Malta 46

Hot Springs 54, Noxon 36

Libby 62, Thompson Falls 60

Lustre Christian 70, Nashua 36

Missoula Big Sky 51, Helena Capital 47

Philipsburg 63, Lincoln 24

Poplar 64, Wolf Point 60

Roberts 39, Fromberg 38

Townsend 50, Whitehall 40

West Yellowstone 74, Lima 47

White Sulphur Springs 47, Sheridan 34

Tags

Load comments