Thursday

Bigfork 70, Troy 12

Billings Central 66, Lockwood 38

Billings Skyview 69, Great Falls CMR 48

Bozeman 69, Billings Senior 53

Bozeman Gallatin 55, Billings West 54

Broadus 54, Custer-Hysham 31

Browning 71, Cut Bank 52

Butte Central 61, Frenchtown 50

Centerville 65, Sunburst 40

Columbus 64, Huntley Project 34

Dillon 59, Stevensville 21

Fairfield 65, Conrad 38

Glendive 63, Glasgow 41

Great Falls 62, Belgrade 35

Helena Capital 51, Missoula Big Sky 42

Manhattan 65, Three Forks 63

Missoula Hellgate 58, Helena 32

Philipsburg 71, Lincoln 48

Rocky Boy 73, Malta 64

Shelby 67, Choteau 23

Friday

Bainville 72, Richey-Lambert 66

Belt 55, Winnett-Grass Range 46

Big Sandy 82, Box Elder 71

Big Timber 57, Joliet 44

Billings Central 75, Livingston 59

Bridger 39, Broadview-Lavina 37

Broadus 78, Jordan 52

Browning 70, Whitefish 50

Butte 61, Kalispell Flathead 55

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, North Star 49

Circle 39, Savage 38

Columbia Falls 56, Shelby 54

Columbus 72, Roundup 41

Darby 52, Seeley-Swan 34

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51, Geraldine-Highwood 46

Dutton-Brady 57, Power 30

Fairfield 71, Rocky Boy 66

Fairview 66, Poplar 63

Florence-Carlton 54, Arlee 42

Fort Benton 53, Conrad 41

Froid-Lake 60, Culbertson 27

Fromberg 64, Absarokee 51

Glendive 66, Lewistown 63

Hays-Lodgepole 69, Turner 47

Heart Butte 71, Sunburst 47

Hot Springs 72, Charlo 63

Laurel 63, Lockwood 60

Lodge Grass 93, St. Labre 57

Manhattan Christian 79, Sheridan 35

Melstone 76, Plevna 13

Miles City 67, Havre 49

Nashua 62, Frazer 39

Plentywood 49, Westby-Grenora 34

Polson 56, Ronan 47

Red Lodge 60, Park City 44

Roberts 40, Reed Point-Rapelje 30

Roy-Winifred 53, Great Falls Central 35

Shields Valley 77, Twin Bridges 43

St. Regis 78, Two Eagle River 54

Terry 75, Wibaux 28

Thompson Falls 60, Missoula Loyola 51

Townsend 77, Lone Peak 56

White Sulphur Springs 54, Gardiner 49

Wolf Point 58, Baker 50

Saturday

Bainville 56, Circle 49

Belt 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 29

Big Sandy 59, North Star 55

Bigfork 69, Plains 14

Billings Skyview 58, Great Falls 53

Bozeman Gallatin 51, Billings Senior 42

Broadview-Lavina 42, Park City 29

Browning 70, Libby 54

Butte Central 70, Livingston 40

Charlo 64, Alberton-Superior 29

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 76, Hays-Lodgepole 56

Chinook 53, Turner 38

Corvallis 42, East Helena 34

Darby 47, Valley Christian 44

Deer Lodge 51, Anaconda 44

Drummond 46, Victor 42

Dutton-Brady 63, Cascade 50

Fairview 42, Westby-Grenora 41

Florence-Carlton 66, St. Ignatius 64

Great Falls Central 70, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51

Havre 71, Hardin 69

Heart Butte 80, Power 41

Helena Capital 49, Missoula Hellgate 45

Jefferson 70, Big Timber 47

Kalispell Glacier 62, Butte 54

Lame Deer 111, Forsyth 27

Laurel 54, Sidney 39

Lewistown 71, Miles City 36

Lustre Christian 80, Frazer 11

Malta 82, Roundup 42

Manhattan Christian 69, Ennis 23

Melstone 55, Terry 29

Nashua 51, Brockton 39

Plenty Coups 56, Roberts 42

Plentywood 41, Savage 30

Poplar 104, Dodson 51

Red Lodge 57, Shepherd 42

Reed Point-Rapelje 49, Fromberg 45

Richey-Lambert 49, Culbertson 48

Roy-Winifred 72, Centerville 47

Scobey 45, Glasgow 42

Seeley-Swan 49, Philipsburg 42

Shelby 51, Columbia Falls 49

Thompson Falls 57, Eureka 52

Three Forks 69, Townsend 32

Upton, Wy 71, Broadus 57

White Sulphur Springs 44, Sheridan 31

Winnett-Grass Range 63, Geraldine-Highwood 32

Wolf Point 67, Harlem 60

