Thursday
Bigfork 70, Troy 12
Billings Central 66, Lockwood 38
Billings Skyview 69, Great Falls CMR 48
Bozeman 69, Billings Senior 53
Bozeman Gallatin 55, Billings West 54
Broadus 54, Custer-Hysham 31
Browning 71, Cut Bank 52
Butte Central 61, Frenchtown 50
Centerville 65, Sunburst 40
Columbus 64, Huntley Project 34
Dillon 59, Stevensville 21
Fairfield 65, Conrad 38
Glendive 63, Glasgow 41
Great Falls 62, Belgrade 35
Helena Capital 51, Missoula Big Sky 42
Manhattan 65, Three Forks 63
Missoula Hellgate 58, Helena 32
Philipsburg 71, Lincoln 48
Rocky Boy 73, Malta 64
Shelby 67, Choteau 23
Friday
Bainville 72, Richey-Lambert 66
Belt 55, Winnett-Grass Range 46
Big Sandy 82, Box Elder 71
Big Timber 57, Joliet 44
Billings Central 75, Livingston 59
Bridger 39, Broadview-Lavina 37
Broadus 78, Jordan 52
Browning 70, Whitefish 50
Butte 61, Kalispell Flathead 55
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, North Star 49
Circle 39, Savage 38
Columbia Falls 56, Shelby 54
Columbus 72, Roundup 41
Darby 52, Seeley-Swan 34
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51, Geraldine-Highwood 46
Dutton-Brady 57, Power 30
Fairfield 71, Rocky Boy 66
Fairview 66, Poplar 63
Florence-Carlton 54, Arlee 42
Fort Benton 53, Conrad 41
Froid-Lake 60, Culbertson 27
Fromberg 64, Absarokee 51
Glendive 66, Lewistown 63
Hays-Lodgepole 69, Turner 47
Heart Butte 71, Sunburst 47
Hot Springs 72, Charlo 63
Laurel 63, Lockwood 60
Lodge Grass 93, St. Labre 57
Manhattan Christian 79, Sheridan 35
Melstone 76, Plevna 13
Miles City 67, Havre 49
Nashua 62, Frazer 39
Plentywood 49, Westby-Grenora 34
Polson 56, Ronan 47
Red Lodge 60, Park City 44
Roberts 40, Reed Point-Rapelje 30
Roy-Winifred 53, Great Falls Central 35
Shields Valley 77, Twin Bridges 43
St. Regis 78, Two Eagle River 54
Terry 75, Wibaux 28
Thompson Falls 60, Missoula Loyola 51
Townsend 77, Lone Peak 56
White Sulphur Springs 54, Gardiner 49
Wolf Point 58, Baker 50
Saturday
Bainville 56, Circle 49
Belt 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 29
Big Sandy 59, North Star 55
Bigfork 69, Plains 14
Billings Skyview 58, Great Falls 53
Bozeman Gallatin 51, Billings Senior 42
Broadview-Lavina 42, Park City 29
Browning 70, Libby 54
Butte Central 70, Livingston 40
Charlo 64, Alberton-Superior 29
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 76, Hays-Lodgepole 56
Chinook 53, Turner 38
Corvallis 42, East Helena 34
Darby 47, Valley Christian 44
Deer Lodge 51, Anaconda 44
Drummond 46, Victor 42
Dutton-Brady 63, Cascade 50
Fairview 42, Westby-Grenora 41
Florence-Carlton 66, St. Ignatius 64
Great Falls Central 70, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51
Havre 71, Hardin 69
Heart Butte 80, Power 41
Helena Capital 49, Missoula Hellgate 45
Jefferson 70, Big Timber 47
Kalispell Glacier 62, Butte 54
Lame Deer 111, Forsyth 27
Laurel 54, Sidney 39
Lewistown 71, Miles City 36
Lustre Christian 80, Frazer 11
Malta 82, Roundup 42
Manhattan Christian 69, Ennis 23
Melstone 55, Terry 29
Nashua 51, Brockton 39
Plenty Coups 56, Roberts 42
Plentywood 41, Savage 30
Poplar 104, Dodson 51
Red Lodge 57, Shepherd 42
Reed Point-Rapelje 49, Fromberg 45
Richey-Lambert 49, Culbertson 48
Roy-Winifred 72, Centerville 47
Scobey 45, Glasgow 42
Seeley-Swan 49, Philipsburg 42
Shelby 51, Columbia Falls 49
Thompson Falls 57, Eureka 52
Three Forks 69, Townsend 32
Upton, Wy 71, Broadus 57
White Sulphur Springs 44, Sheridan 31
Winnett-Grass Range 63, Geraldine-Highwood 32
Wolf Point 67, Harlem 60
