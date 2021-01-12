High school boys
Tuesday
Alberton-Superior 53, Philipsburg 48
Fairview 57, Richey-Lambert 45
Florence-Carlton 62, Anaconda 51
Froid-Lake 70, Frazer 21
Glendive 68, Wolf Point 38
Helena Capital 55, Missoula Big Sky 47
Huntley Project 74, Roundup 45
Manhattan Christian 65, White Sulphur Springs 18
Miles City 56, Sidney 42
Missoula Sentinel 59, Helena 34
Rocky Boy 66, Great Falls Central 57
Roy-Winifred 79, Hays-Lodgepole 39
St. Ignatius 80, Arlee 52
Thompson Falls 81, Bigfork 75
Twin Bridges 46, Three Forks 41
