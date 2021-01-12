High school boys

Tuesday

Alberton-Superior 53, Philipsburg 48

Fairview 57, Richey-Lambert 45

Florence-Carlton 62, Anaconda 51

Froid-Lake 70, Frazer 21

Glendive 68, Wolf Point 38

Helena Capital 55, Missoula Big Sky 47

Huntley Project 74, Roundup 45

Manhattan Christian 65, White Sulphur Springs 18

Miles City 56, Sidney 42

Missoula Sentinel 59, Helena 34

Rocky Boy 66, Great Falls Central 57

Roy-Winifred 79, Hays-Lodgepole 39

St. Ignatius 80, Arlee 52

Thompson Falls 81, Bigfork 75

Twin Bridges 46, Three Forks 41

