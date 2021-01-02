Boys basketball
Saturday
Belt 81, Centerville 36
Big Timber 58, Whitehall 30
Billings Central 66, Sidney 36
Bridger 48, Harlowton-Ryegate 41
Dillon 88, Livingston 31
Fairview 61, Circle 44
Frenchtown 50, Libby 47
Froid-Lake 71, Culbertson 35
Havre 54, Lewistown 37
Huntley Project 58, Red Lodge 43
Jefferson 88, Choteau 49
Lodge Grass 66, Colstrip 42
Malta 57, Glasgow 40
Manhattan 52, Townsend 47
Park City 57, Absarokee 48
Reed Point-Rapelje 58, Fromberg 34
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 45, Plentywood 43
Seeley-Swan 62, Alberton-Superior 58
Shelby 62, Browning 50
Terry 84, Jordan 44
Thompson Falls 76, Troy 13
Turner 66, Hays-Lodgepole 58
Valley Christian 53, Philipsburg 48
Wibaux 56, Ekalaka 55
Winnett-Grass Range 61, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 49
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.