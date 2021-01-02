Boys basketball

Saturday

Belt 81, Centerville 36

Big Timber 58, Whitehall 30

Billings Central 66, Sidney 36

Bridger 48, Harlowton-Ryegate 41

Dillon 88, Livingston 31

Fairview 61, Circle 44

Frenchtown 50, Libby 47

Froid-Lake 71, Culbertson 35

Havre 54, Lewistown 37

Huntley Project 58, Red Lodge 43

Jefferson 88, Choteau 49

Lodge Grass 66, Colstrip 42

Malta 57, Glasgow 40

Manhattan 52, Townsend 47

Park City 57, Absarokee 48

Reed Point-Rapelje 58, Fromberg 34

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 45, Plentywood 43

Seeley-Swan 62, Alberton-Superior 58

Shelby 62, Browning 50

Terry 84, Jordan 44

Thompson Falls 76, Troy 13

Turner 66, Hays-Lodgepole 58

Valley Christian 53, Philipsburg 48

Wibaux 56, Ekalaka 55

Winnett-Grass Range 61, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 49

