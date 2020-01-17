Boys basketball
Thursday
Belgrade 56, Dillon 51
Belt 46, Geraldine-Highwood 16
Bridger 76, Plenty Coups 69
Butte Central 64, Three Forks 56
Corvallis 66, Florence-Carlton 60
Deer Lodge 48, Jefferson 41
Drummond 54, Lima 42
Dutton-Brady 57, Valier 35
Fort Benton 78, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38
Glendive 66, Sidney 65
Great Falls Central 65, Cascade 45
Hardin 112, Lodge Grass 92
Harrison-Willow Creek 48, Ennis 44
Helena 54, Missoula Big Sky 48
Huntley Project 73, Shepherd 45
Jordan 62, Winnett-Grass Range 60
Manhattan 61, Big Timber 44
Plains 70, Two Eagle River 42
Power 71, Augusta 22
Red Lodge 65, Joliet 59
Roundup 58, Forsyth 49
Huntley Project 35, Shepherd 22
Simms 62, Sunburst 57
St. Regis 68, Hot Springs 51
Townsend 59, Whitehall 50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.