Boys basketball

Thursday

Belgrade 56, Dillon 51

Belt 46, Geraldine-Highwood 16

Bridger 76, Plenty Coups 69

Butte Central 64, Three Forks 56

Corvallis 66, Florence-Carlton 60

Deer Lodge 48, Jefferson 41

Drummond 54, Lima 42

Dutton-Brady 57, Valier 35

Fort Benton 78, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38

Glendive 66, Sidney 65

Great Falls Central 65, Cascade 45

Hardin 112, Lodge Grass 92

Harrison-Willow Creek 48, Ennis 44

Helena 54, Missoula Big Sky 48

Huntley Project 73, Shepherd 45

Jordan 62, Winnett-Grass Range 60

Manhattan 61, Big Timber 44

Plains 70, Two Eagle River 42

Power 71, Augusta 22

Red Lodge 65, Joliet 59

Roundup 58, Forsyth 49

Huntley Project 35, Shepherd 22

Simms 62, Sunburst 57

St. Regis 68, Hot Springs 51

Townsend 59, Whitehall 50

