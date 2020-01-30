Boys basketball

Thursday scores

Absarokee 66, Broadview-Lavina 26

Billings Skyview 59, Bozeman 52

Billings West 56, Billings Senior 47

Browning 67, Shelby 47

Butte 67, Missoula Big Sky 57

Butte Central 63, Anaconda 43

Cascade 69, Power 57

Columbus 52, Big Timber 49

Dutton-Brady 55, Simms 46

Fairfield 72, Great Falls Central 23

Frenchtown 46, Corvallis 35

Gardiner 52, Lone Peak 31

Glasgow 75, Poplar 58

Great Falls CMR 49, Havre 47

Hamilton 60, Stevensville 28

Huntley Project 53, Roundup 42

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 70, Winnett-Grass Range 42

Libby 49, Eureka 40

Lodge Grass 87, Colstrip 74 OT

Manhattan Christian 97, West Yellowstone 34

Miles City 45, Glendive 38

Thompson Falls 56, Troy 31

Wolf Point 60, Malta 56

