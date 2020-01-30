Boys basketball
Thursday scores
Absarokee 66, Broadview-Lavina 26
Billings Skyview 59, Bozeman 52
Billings West 56, Billings Senior 47
Browning 67, Shelby 47
Butte 67, Missoula Big Sky 57
Butte Central 63, Anaconda 43
Cascade 69, Power 57
Columbus 52, Big Timber 49
Dutton-Brady 55, Simms 46
Fairfield 72, Great Falls Central 23
Frenchtown 46, Corvallis 35
Gardiner 52, Lone Peak 31
Glasgow 75, Poplar 58
Great Falls CMR 49, Havre 47
Hamilton 60, Stevensville 28
Huntley Project 53, Roundup 42
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 70, Winnett-Grass Range 42
Libby 49, Eureka 40
Lodge Grass 87, Colstrip 74 OT
Manhattan Christian 97, West Yellowstone 34
Miles City 45, Glendive 38
Thompson Falls 56, Troy 31
Wolf Point 60, Malta 56
