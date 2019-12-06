Boys basketball

Friday scores

Arlee 52, Seeley-Swan 46

Billings Christian 83, Gallatin Valley Homeschool 68

Butte Central 62, Whitefish 43

Corvallis 51, Libby 44

Darby 54, Noxon 41

Dillon 61, Polson 44

Dodson 72, Browning JV 69

Florence 79, Thompson Falls 55

Frenchtown 52, Browning 49

Frenchtown JV 40, Alberton-Superior 29

Glasgow JV 61, Frazer 28

Glendive 55, Columbia Falls 50

Hardin 74, Hamilton 67

Harlem 72, St. Ignatius 58

Hot Springs 57, Lincoln 33

Jordan 56, Circle 53

Kainai 66, Two Eagle River 42

Lame Deer 80, Hardin JV 60

Livingston 69, Townsend 51

Lustre Christian 74, Wolf Point JV 43

Manhattan Christian 75, Manhattan 48

Melstone 47, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 37

Philipsburg 66, Charlo 43

Plains 60, Victor 13

Plenty Coups 62, St. Labre 50

Plentywood 72, Turner 44

Rocky Boy 91, Box Elder 90, 2OTs

Ronan 61, Stevensville 54

Simms 58, Power 40

Stillwater Christian 75, Helena Christian 47

Terry 63, Nashua 53

