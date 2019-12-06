Boys basketball
Friday scores
Arlee 52, Seeley-Swan 46
Billings Christian 83, Gallatin Valley Homeschool 68
Butte Central 62, Whitefish 43
Corvallis 51, Libby 44
Darby 54, Noxon 41
Dillon 61, Polson 44
Dodson 72, Browning JV 69
Florence 79, Thompson Falls 55
Frenchtown 52, Browning 49
Frenchtown JV 40, Alberton-Superior 29
Glasgow JV 61, Frazer 28
Glendive 55, Columbia Falls 50
Hardin 74, Hamilton 67
Harlem 72, St. Ignatius 58
Hot Springs 57, Lincoln 33
Jordan 56, Circle 53
Kainai 66, Two Eagle River 42
Lame Deer 80, Hardin JV 60
Livingston 69, Townsend 51
Lustre Christian 74, Wolf Point JV 43
Manhattan Christian 75, Manhattan 48
Melstone 47, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 37
Philipsburg 66, Charlo 43
Plains 60, Victor 13
Plenty Coups 62, St. Labre 50
Plentywood 72, Turner 44
Rocky Boy 91, Box Elder 90, 2OTs
Ronan 61, Stevensville 54
Simms 58, Power 40
Stillwater Christian 75, Helena Christian 47
Terry 63, Nashua 53
