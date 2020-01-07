Boys basketball
Tuesday
Bigfork 64, Troy 26
Billings Central 67, Miles City 57
Billings Christian 67, Custer-Hysham 23
Corvallis 72, Anaconda 46
Froid-Lake 67, Westby-Grenora 58
Glendive 63, Wolf Point 45
Helena Capital 67, Butte 52
Joliet 52, Bridger 46
Kalispell Glacier 60, Missoula Big Sky 50
Ronan 58, Whitefish 55
St. Ignatius 62, Missoula Loyola 59
Scobey 56, Lustre Christian 40
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.