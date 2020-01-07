Boys basketball

Tuesday

Bigfork 64, Troy 26

Billings Central 67, Miles City 57

Billings Christian 67, Custer-Hysham 23

Corvallis 72, Anaconda 46

Froid-Lake 67, Westby-Grenora 58

Glendive 63, Wolf Point 45

Helena Capital 67, Butte 52

Joliet 52, Bridger 46

Kalispell Glacier 60, Missoula Big Sky 50

Ronan 58, Whitefish 55

St. Ignatius 62, Missoula Loyola 59

Scobey 56, Lustre Christian 40

