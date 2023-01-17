Boys basketball standings

(as of Jan. 16)

Eastern AA

Billings West; 3-1; 5-1

Billings Skyview; 3-1; 6-2

Bozeman Gallatin; 3-1; 5-2

Bozeman; 3-1; 5-2

Great Falls; 2-2; 4-4

Great Falls CMR; 1-3; 3-5

Billings Senior; 1-3; 1-7

Belgrade; 0-5; 1-7

Western AA

Helena; 4-0; 6-1

Missoula Hellgate; 3-1; 6-2

Helena Capital; 2-2; 5-2

Kalispell Glacier; 2-2; 5-3

Butte; 2-2; 3-4

Missoula Big Sky; 2-2; 3-5

Missoula Sentinel; 1-3; 2-6

Kalispell Flathead; 0-4; 0-8

Northeast A

Lewistown; 3-0; 8-0

Miles City; 3-1; 7-2

Havre; 2-1; 6-3

Glendive; 1-3; 3-6

Sidney; 0-4; 1-7

Northwest A

Columbia Falls; 4-0; 8-1

Browning; 4-1; 5-4

Polson; 2-1; 3-5

Whitefish; 1-3; 2-7

Libby; 1-4; 4-5

Ronan; 1-4; 3-5

Southeast A

Billings Central; 4-0; 7-1

Lockwood; 3-1; 5-3

Laurel; 2-2; 3-6

Livingston; 0-3; 1-7

Hardin; 0-3; 0-8

Southwest A

Butte Central; 5-0; 8-1

Hamilton; 3-1; 8-1

Frenchtown; 4-2; 8-2

Dillon; 4-2; 7-3

East Helena; 2-4; 5-5

Corvallis; 1-4; 5-5

Stevensville; 0-5; 0-9

District 1B

Fairfield; 4-0; 7-1

Shelby; 4-1; 6-3

Rocky Boy; 3-2; 7-3

Cut Bank; 2-3; 6-4

Conrad; 1-4; 1-7

Choteau; 0-4; 2-6

District 2B

Wolf Point; 4-0; 9-0

Malta; 3-1; 7-3

Poplar; 1-3; 5-5

Glasgow; 1-3; 4-6

Harlem; 1-3; 1-9

District 3B

Lodge Grass; 4-0; 6-2

Lame Deer; 4-1; 8-4

St. Labre; 2-2; 3-5

Baker; 2-2; 4-5

Colstrip; 1-3; 1-7

Forsyth; 0-5; 0-9

District 4B

Columbus; 6-0; 9-0

Huntley Project; 3-1; 7-2

Red Lodge; 2-1; 7-1

Joliet; 1-2; 5-3

Roundup; 1-4; 3-7

Shepherd; 0-5; 1-8

District 5B

Manhattan; 4-1; 6-2

Three Forks; 3-1; 3-6

Townsend; 3-2; 6-4

Jefferson; 3-2; 6-5

Big Timber; 1-5; 3-6

Whitehall; 0-4; 2-7

District 6B

Missoula Loyola; 4-0; 10-0

Anaconda; 2-2; 6-4

Florence-Carlton; 2-2; 5-5

Arlee; 1-2; 5-3

Deer Lodge; 0-3; 1-8

District 7B

Bigfork; 5-0; 8-2

St. Ignatius; 4-1; 5-4

Eureka; 3-2; 4-6

Thompson Falls; 2-3; 4-4

Plains; 1-4; 2-7

Troy; 0-5; 2-6

District 2C

Fairview; 5-0; 7-1

Froid-Lake; 6-1; 7-2

Savage; 4-2; 4-2

Plentywood; 5-2; 5-3

Bainville; 6-4; 6-4

Circle; 4-4; 6-3

Culbertson; 5-5; 5-6

Richey-Lambert; 2-5; 4-5

Westby-Grenora; 1-6; 2-7

Brockton; 0-8; 1-9

District 3C

Lustre Christian; 4-0; 10-0

Nashua; 3-1; 6-3

Scobey; 2-2; 4-5

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; 2-3; 3-8

Dodson; 1-2; 1-5

Frazer; 0-4; 0-9

District 4C

Broadus; 4-0; 6-3

Jordan; 3-1; 4-5

Terry; 3-2; 8-3

Wibaux; 1-2; 3-6

Plevna; 1-3; 1-8

Ekalaka; 0-2; 0-7

District 5C

Harlowton-Ryegate; 4-0; 10-0

Melstone; 3-1; 6-4

Broadview-Lavina; 2-1; 7-2

Custer-Hysham; 2-1; 4-4

Northern Cheyenne; 0-3; 0-7

Reed Point-Rapelje; 0-4; 1-10

District 6C

Park City; 4-0; 7-3

Bridger; 2-1; 4-6

Plenty Coups; 2-1; 3-4

Roberts; 2-2; 4-5

Absarokee; 1-4; 2-9

Fromberg; 0-3; 1-7

District 8C

Belt; 6-0; 8-1

Roy-Winifred; 6-1; 9-1

Centerville; 4-2; 8-2

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 4-3; 5=5

Winnett-Grass Range; 2-4; 4-4

Great Falls Central; 2-4; 3-6

Highwood; 2-5; 4-5

Hobson-Moore; 0-7; 3-7

District 9C

Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 6-1; 9-1

Box Elder; 5-1; 6-2

Big Sandy; 5-2; 8-2

Fort Benton; 4-3; 6-3

North Star; 3-3; 4-4

Turner; 2-5; 5-5

Chinook; 1-5; 2-7 

Hays-Lodgepole; 0-6; 1-8

District 10C

Heart Butte; 5-0; 10-0

Cascade; 5-1; 7-3

Sunburst; 3-2; 3-5

Simms; 3-3; 4-5

Dutton-Brady; 2-3; 4-5

Power; 1-5; 1-6

Valier; 0-6; 0-10

District 11-12C

West Yellowstone; 7-0; 8-1

Harrison-Willow Creek; 6-1; 7-2

Sheridan; 6-2; 7-3

Manhattan Christian; 3-1; 9-1

Lone Peak; 4-2; 6-3

Ennis; 4-4; 4-6

Gardiner; 3-3; 3-5

Shields Valley; 2-5; 2-7

Lima; 1-5; 1-6

Twin Bridges; 1-5; 1-10

White Sulphur Springs; 0-8; 0-10

District 13C

Drummond; 7-0; 10-1

Darby; 4-2; 7-4

Seeley-Swan; 3-3; 5-4

Victor; 3-3; 5-6

Philipsburg; 2-3; 3-7

Valley Christian; 2-4; 2-7

Lincoln; 0-7; 3-8

District 14C

Charlo; 5-0; 7-2

St. Regis; 5-1; 9-1

Two Eagle River; 3-1; 6-3

Superior; 2-3; 3-6

Hot Springs; 2-4; 3-7

Noxon; 1-4; 1-7

Alberton; 0-5; 0-10

SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings

High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.

Standings can be emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

