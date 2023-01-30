Boys basketball standings
(through Jan. 28)
Eastern AA
Billings West; 6-1; 9-1
Bozeman; 6-1; 8-2
Bozeman Gallatin; 5-2; 7-3
Billings Skyview; 4-2; 7-3
Billings Senior; 2-4; 2-8
Great Falls CMR; 2-5; 4-7
Great Falls; 2-5; 4-7
Belgrade; 0-7; 1-9
Western AA
Missoula Hellgate; 6-1; 9-2
Helena; 6-1; 8-2
Helena Capital; 4-3; 7-3
Butte; 4-3; 5-5
Missoula Big Sky; 4-3; 5-6
Kalispell Glacier; 3-4; 6-5
Missoula Sentinel; 1-6; 2-9
Kalispell Flathead; 0-7; 0-11
Northeast A
Lewistown; 3-0; 9-0
Miles City; 4-1; 10-3
Havre; 4-1; 9-3
Glendive; 1-5; 4-9
Sidney; 0-5; 1-11
Northwest A
Browning; 7-1; 9-4
Columbia Falls; 5-1; 10-3
Polson; 3-2; 5-7
Ronan; 2-5; 4-9
Whitefish; 1-4; 2-8
Libby; 1-6; 5-7
Southeast A
Billings Central; 4-1; 8-4
Lockwood; 3-1; 6-4
Laurel; 3-2; 4-8
Hardin; 2-3; 2-9
Livingston; 0-5; 1-10
Southwest A
Butte Central; 8-0; 11-1
Hamilton; 6-2; 11-2
Frenchtown; 5-4; 9-4
Dillon; 5-3; 10-4
East Helena; 4-5; 7-6
Corvallis; 1-6; 5-8
Stevensville; 0-8; 0-13
District 1B
Fairfield; 7-0; 12-1
Shelby; 5-3; 7-7
Rocky Boy; 4-3; 9-4
Cut Bank; 4-4; 9-5
Conrad; 2-6; 2-12
Choteau; 0-6; 3-10
District 2B
Wolf Point; 7-0; 13-0
Malta; 5-2; 9-5
Poplar; 2-4; 7-6
Glasgow; 1-5; 5-9
Harlem; 1-5; 1-12
District 3B
Lodge Grass; 7-0; 10-2
Lame Deer; 5-1; 11-4
Baker; 4-3; 7-6
St. Labre; 3-3; 5-6
Colstrip; 1-7; 1-13
Forsyth; 0-7; 0-12
District 4B
Columbus; 7-0; 11-3
Huntley Project; 5-2; 9-3
Joliet; 5-3; 9-5
Red Lodge; 3-2; 9-3
Roundup; 2-6; 5-9
Shepherd; 0-9; 2-13
District 5B
Three Forks; 6-2; 6-7
Manhattan; 5-2; 7-4
Jefferson; 5-3; 9-6
Townsend; 4-3; 8-5
Big Timber; 2-6; 4-8
Whitehall; 0-6; 2-10
District 6B
Missoula Loyola; 6-0; 13-1
Anaconda; 3-2; 8-5
Florence-Carlton; 3-3; 7-6
Arlee; 2-4; 6-5
Deer Lodge; 0-5; 1-9
District 7B
Bigfork; 6-0; 10-3
Eureka; 4-2; 5-7
St. Ignatius; 5-3; 7-6
Thompson Falls; 4-3; 6-5
Plains; 1-5; 2-8
Troy; 0-7; 2-8
District 2C
Fairview; 10-0; 12-1
Froid-Lake; 8-2; 9-3
Plentywood; 8-2; 8-4
Bainville; 9-4; 9-5
Savage; 6-4; 6-4
Culbertson; 6-7; 6-9
Circle; 5-6; 8-5
Richey-Lambert; 2-9; 4-10
Westby-Grenora; 2-9; 3-11
Brockton; 0-12; 2-13
District 3C
Lustre Christian; 7-0; 15-0
Nashua; 5-3; 9-5
Scobey; 4-3; 7-5
Dodson; 3-5; 3-11
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; 2-5; 3-11
Frazer; 0-5; 0-11
District 4C
Broadus; 6-0; 9-3
Jordan; 4-2; 6-7
Terry; 4-4; 9-5
Wibaux; 2-4; 4-10
Plevna; 1-3; 1-9
Ekalaka; 1-5; 2-11
District 5C
Harlowton-Ryegate; 6-1; 14-1
Melstone; 6-1; 11-4
Broadview-Lavina; 5-2; 11-3
Custer-Hysham; 3-4; 5-7
Northern Cheyenne; 1-6; 1-11
Reed Point-Rapelje; 0-7; 1-14
District 6C
Park City; 7-0; 10-3
Bridger; 4-1; 6-6
Plenty Coups; 4-3; 5-7
Roberts; 3-4; 6-8
Absarokee; 2-6; 3-12
Fromberg; 0-6; 1-10
District 8C
Belt; 10-0; 12-2
Roy-Winifred; 8-2; 11-2
Winnett-Grass Range; 6-4; 8-5
Centerville; 5-6; 9-6
Great Falls Central; 4-6; 5-8
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 4-6; 5-9
Highwood; 2-8; 6-8
Hobson-Moore; 1-8; 4-9
District 9C
Box Elder; 10-1; 12-2
Fort Benton; 8-3; 11-3
Big Sandy; 7-3; 11-3
Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 7-3; 11-3
North Star; 4-6; 7-7
Turner; 3-7; 7-7
Chinook; 3-8; 4-10
Hays-Lodgepole; 0-11; 1-14
District 10C
Heart Butte; 9-0; 13-0
Cascade; 7-2; 9-4
Sunburst; 5-3; 5-7
Simms; 5-3; 6-6
Dutton-Brady; 2-6; 4-7
Power; 1-8; 1-11
Valier; 1-8; 1-12
District 11-12C
West Yellowstone; 10-0; 11-1
Harrison-Willow Creek; 10-1; 11-2
Manhattan Christian; 6-1; 12-1
Sheridan; 8-4; 9-5
Ennis; 6-6; 6-8
Lone Peak; 5-5; 7-5
Gardiner; 4-6; 5-7
Shields Valley; 4-6; 5-9
Lima; 1-8; 2-10
White Sulphur Springs; 1-10; 1-12
Twin Bridges; 1-11; 1-14
District 13C
Drummond; 8-2; 11-3
Darby; 7-2; 10-4
Seeley-Swan; 7-3; 9-4
Philipsburg; 4-4; 4-8
Victor; 4-5; 5-9
Valley Christian; 2-7; 2-11
Lincoln; 0-9; 3-10
District 14C
St. Regis; 9-1; 13-1
Charlo; 8-1; 10-3
Two Eagle River; 6-3; 9-5
Superior; 4-5; 5-8
Noxon; 3-7; 3-10
Hot Springs; 2-7; 3-10
Alberton; 0-8; 0-13
SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings
High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.
Standings can be emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
