Standings Through Jan. 22

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Bozeman 5-0 8-1 
Billings Senior3-2 6-3 
Great Falls2-2 5-3 
Great Falls CMR2-14-3 
Bozeman Gallatin2-3 4-5 
Billings Skyview2-3 3-5
Belgrade 1-3 3-5 
Billings West 1-4 4-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 4-0 8-0 
Missoula Hellgate 3-1 6-2 
Missoula Sentinel 3-2 4-5 
Helena 2-2 3-5 
Butte 2-3 2-7 
Kalispell Glacier 2-3 3-6 
Missoula Big Sky 1-3 3-5 
Kalispell Flathead 1-4 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 4-2 7-3 
Polson 3-2 6-5 
Ronan 3-3 5-4 
Libby 3-3 8-4 
Columbia Falls 2-3 5-4 
Whitefish 1-3 4-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 3-1 7-5 
Laurel 3-2 7-4 
Livingston 3-3 5-6 
Hardin 2-3 6-6 
Lockwood 1-3 3-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Lewistown 4-0 11-0 
Glendive 4-1 8-4 
Havre 3-3 5-6 
Miles City 1-3 4-6 
Sidney 0-5 3-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Butte Central 6-1 9-1 
Dillon 5-1 8-2 
Hamilton 4-2 9-3 
Frenchtown 5-3 7-3 
Corvallis 1-4 2-9 
East Helena 1-6 2-10 
Stevensville 1-6 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Shelby6-0 6-3 
Rocky Boy 3-1 5-2 
Fairfield 4-2 9-3 
Cut Bank 2-4 3-7 
Choteau 1-4 1-10 
Conrad 0-5 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Malta 5-0 6-4 
Wolf Point 4-2 7-3 
Harlem 2-2 5-5 
Glasgow 1-3 5-6 
Poplar 0-5 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Columbus 6-0 10-2 
Joliet 4-2 5-7 
Roundup 3-3 5-3 
Huntley Project2-4 2-10 
Shepherd 2-5 4-8 
Red Lodge 1-4 4-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Three Forks 6-0 10-2 
Manhattan 5-2 8-3 
Townsend 4-2 7-4 
Jefferson 4-3 8-5 
Big Timber 1-6 4-8 
Whitehall 0-6 1-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Froid-Lake 3-0 12-0 
Plentywood 2-0 8-3 
Fairview 3-1 10-1 
Savage 3-1 5-7 
Richey-Lambert 3-1 8-4 
Westby-Grenora 1-2 3-8 
Bainville 1-2 6-5 
Circle 1-3 4-8 
Culbertson 0-3 2-9 
Brockton 0-4 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Lustre Christian 6-0 12-0 
Scobey-Opheim 5-1 6-3 
Dodson 2-2 3-6 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-2 2-8 
Frazer 1-4 1-10 
Nashua 0-6 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Broadus 9-0 12-0 
Melstone 7-1 10-2 
Terry 5-3 8-4 
Custer-Hysham 5-3 6-6 
Jordan 4-6 5-7 
Wibaux 3-6 3-10 
Ekalaka 1-7 1-11 
Plevna 0-6 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Belt 7-0 9-2 
Roy-Winifred 6-2 9-2 
Great Falls Central 6-2 8-2 
Winnett-Grass Range 5-4 7-4 
Centerville 5-4 7-5 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 3-6 3-9 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap1-7 2-10 
Geraldine-Highwood 0-8 2-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Big Sandy 6-2 9-2 
Box Elder 5-2 6-4 
Fort Benton 6-3 8-4 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 5-3 8-3 
Chinook 5-3 6-5 
North Star 3-5 5-6 
Hays-Lodgepole 2-5 4-7 
Turner  0-9 2-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Heart Butte 6-0 10-0 
Dutton-Brady 6-1 9-2 
Sunburst 4-3 5-6 
Cascade 3-4 6-5 
Valier 2-6 2-9 
Simms 2-5 6-5 
Power 2-6 2-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

12C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 4-0 10-0 
Harrison-Willow Creek 6-2 8-2 
West Yellowstone 8-2 9-4 
Shields Valley 5-1 8-3 
Ennis 5-4 6-4 
Twin Bridges 4-2 6-5 
White Sulphur Springs 2-4 4-5 
Sheridan 2-62-8 
Gardiner 1-6 1-7 
Lone Peak 1-8 3-8 
   
   
   
   
   

