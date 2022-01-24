Standings Through Jan. 22
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bozeman
|5-0
|8-1
|Billings Senior
|3-2
|6-3
|Great Falls
|2-2
|5-3
|Great Falls CMR
|2-1
|4-3
|Bozeman Gallatin
|2-3
|4-5
|Billings Skyview
|2-3
|3-5
|Belgrade
|1-3
|3-5
|Billings West
|1-4
|4-5
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Helena Capital
|4-0
|8-0
|Missoula Hellgate
|3-1
|6-2
|Missoula Sentinel
|3-2
|4-5
|Helena
|2-2
|3-5
|Butte
|2-3
|2-7
|Kalispell Glacier
|2-3
|3-6
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-3
|3-5
|Kalispell Flathead
|1-4
|1-8
Northwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Browning
|4-2
|7-3
|Polson
|3-2
|6-5
|Ronan
|3-3
|5-4
|Libby
|3-3
|8-4
|Columbia Falls
|2-3
|5-4
|Whitefish
|1-3
|4-4
Southeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Central
|3-1
|7-5
|Laurel
|3-2
|7-4
|Livingston
|3-3
|5-6
|Hardin
|2-3
|6-6
|Lockwood
|1-3
|3-8
Northeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Lewistown
|4-0
|11-0
|Glendive
|4-1
|8-4
|Havre
|3-3
|5-6
|Miles City
|1-3
|4-6
|Sidney
|0-5
|3-9
Southwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Butte Central
|6-1
|9-1
|Dillon
|5-1
|8-2
|Hamilton
|4-2
|9-3
|Frenchtown
|5-3
|7-3
|Corvallis
|1-4
|2-9
|East Helena
|1-6
|2-10
|Stevensville
|1-6
|1-10
1B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Shelby
|6-0
|6-3
|Rocky Boy
|3-1
|5-2
|Fairfield
|4-2
|9-3
|Cut Bank
|2-4
|3-7
|Choteau
|1-4
|1-10
|Conrad
|0-5
|0-10
2B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Malta
|5-0
|6-4
|Wolf Point
|4-2
|7-3
|Harlem
|2-2
|5-5
|Glasgow
|1-3
|5-6
|Poplar
|0-5
|1-8
4B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Columbus
|6-0
|10-2
|Joliet
|4-2
|5-7
|Roundup
|3-3
|5-3
|Huntley Project
|2-4
|2-10
|Shepherd
|2-5
|4-8
|Red Lodge
|1-4
|4-8
5B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Three Forks
|6-0
|10-2
|Manhattan
|5-2
|8-3
|Townsend
|4-2
|7-4
|Jefferson
|4-3
|8-5
|Big Timber
|1-6
|4-8
|Whitehall
|0-6
|1-9
2C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Froid-Lake
|3-0
|12-0
|Plentywood
|2-0
|8-3
|Fairview
|3-1
|10-1
|Savage
|3-1
|5-7
|Richey-Lambert
|3-1
|8-4
|Westby-Grenora
|1-2
|3-8
|Bainville
|1-2
|6-5
|Circle
|1-3
|4-8
|Culbertson
|0-3
|2-9
|Brockton
|0-4
|1-10
3C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Lustre Christian
|6-0
|12-0
|Scobey-Opheim
|5-1
|6-3
|Dodson
|2-2
|3-6
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|2-2
|2-8
|Frazer
|1-4
|1-10
|Nashua
|0-6
|0-12
4C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Broadus
|9-0
|12-0
|Melstone
|7-1
|10-2
|Terry
|5-3
|8-4
|Custer-Hysham
|5-3
|6-6
|Jordan
|4-6
|5-7
|Wibaux
|3-6
|3-10
|Ekalaka
|1-7
|1-11
|Plevna
|0-6
|0-7
8C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Belt
|7-0
|9-2
|Roy-Winifred
|6-2
|9-2
|Great Falls Central
|6-2
|8-2
|Winnett-Grass Range
|5-4
|7-4
|Centerville
|5-4
|7-5
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford
|3-6
|3-9
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|1-7
|2-10
|Geraldine-Highwood
|0-8
|2-9
9C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Big Sandy
|6-2
|9-2
|Box Elder
|5-2
|6-4
|Fort Benton
|6-3
|8-4
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|5-3
|8-3
|Chinook
|5-3
|6-5
|North Star
|3-5
|5-6
|Hays-Lodgepole
|2-5
|4-7
|Turner
|0-9
|2-10
10C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Heart Butte
|6-0
|10-0
|Dutton-Brady
|6-1
|9-2
|Sunburst
|4-3
|5-6
|Cascade
|3-4
|6-5
|Valier
|2-6
|2-9
|Simms
|2-5
|6-5
|Power
|2-6
|2-8
12C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Manhattan Christian
|4-0
|10-0
|Harrison-Willow Creek
|6-2
|8-2
|West Yellowstone
|8-2
|9-4
|Shields Valley
|5-1
|8-3
|Ennis
|5-4
|6-4
|Twin Bridges
|4-2
|6-5
|White Sulphur Springs
|2-4
|4-5
|Sheridan
|2-6
|2-8
|Gardiner
|1-6
|1-7
|Lone Peak
|1-8
|3-8
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school basketball standings
Basketball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.
Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
