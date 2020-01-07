Standings Through Jan. 4

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 3-0 4-2 
Libby 1-0 4-1 
Whitefish 1-1 2-4 
Columbia Falls 0-0 1-4 
Polson 0-2 2-4 
Ronan 0-2 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 3-0 8-0 
Billings Central 1-1 3-3 
Laurel 0-1 4-2 
Livingston 0-2 3-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Miles City 5-0 6-1 
Glendive 1-1 3-3 
Lewistown 1-2 1-5 
Sidney 0-2 1-4 
Havre 0-2 2-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Butte Central 3-0 7-0 
Hamilton 1-1 5-2 
Frenchtown 1-1 4-2 
Corvallis 1-1 3-2 
Dillon 0-1 3-2 
Stevensville 0-2 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
 Harlem2-0 5-1 
 Glasgow1-0 2-4 
Malta 2-1 3-3 
Wolf Point1-2 1-5 
Poplar 0-3 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Bainville 1-03-3 
Culbertson 1-0 3-3 
Plentywood 2-1 3-4 
Fairview 0-0 5-1 
Froid-Lake 0-0 5-1 
Richey-Lambert 0-0 4-2 
Westby-Grenora 0-0 3-2 
Savage 0-0 2-4 
Circle 0-1 3-4 
Brockton 0-2 2-5 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Scobey 2-0 5-0 
Saco-WW-Hinsdale1-0 6-1 
Lustre Christian 1-0 4-3 
Dodson 1-1 5-1 
Frazer0-1 0-7 
Nashua 0-3 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 3-0 6-0 
Ekalaka 4-1 5-2 
Jordan 4-1 4-2 
Terry 2-1 4-1 
Broadus 2-2 3-4 
Custer-Hysham 1-2 2-4 
Wibaux0-4 0-6 
Northern Cheyenne0-4 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Chinook 4-0 6-0 
Fort Benton4-0 6-0 
Box Elder 2-1 2-3 
North Star 1-1 4-1 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 1-2 3-3 
Big Sandy 1-23-3 
Turner 0-3 0-6 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-4 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 2-0 6-0 
Gardiner 2-0 4-1 
West Yellowstone 1-0 4-1 
White Sulphur Springs 1-2 5-2 
Shields Valley 1-2 2-4 
Lone Peak 0-3 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

