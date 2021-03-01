Roy-Winifred 47, North Star 34

Roy-Winifred;;11;13;16;7;—;47
North Star;;14;0;9;11;—;34

ROY-WINIFRED: Isabelle Heggem 18; Trinity Edwards 15; Megan Bergum 9; Madeline Heggem 2; Cadence Tillman 2; Jayda Southworth 1.

NORTH STAR: Jade Wendland 13; Laynie Sattoriva 11; Shayla Borlaug 4; Kenidee Wolery 4; Kaytlyn Domire 2.

