Roy-Winifred 47, North Star 34
|Roy-Winifred;;11;13;16;7;—;47
|North Star;;14;0;9;11;—;34
ROY-WINIFRED: Isabelle Heggem 18; Trinity Edwards 15; Megan Bergum 9; Madeline Heggem 2; Cadence Tillman 2; Jayda Southworth 1.
NORTH STAR: Jade Wendland 13; Laynie Sattoriva 11; Shayla Borlaug 4; Kenidee Wolery 4; Kaytlyn Domire 2.
