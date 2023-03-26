agate Scoreboard: MCA Coach of the Year honors for winter sports Mar 26, 2023 Mar 26, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Montana Coaches AssociationCoaches of the Year, 2023 winter sportsNote: The award winners will be honored at the 2023 MCA Awards Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on July 27 at Great Falls CMR. Boys wrestlingAA: Jeremy Hernandez, Billings West A: Jessie Schaeffer, Columbia FallsB: Tim Kaczmarek Huntley ProjectC: Charlie Crabb, SuperiorGirls wrestlingAA: Jeff Thompson, Kalispell FlatheadABC: Darrick Gorder, Will Bagley, BakerBoys basketballAA: Jeff Hays, Missoula HellgateA: Scott Sparks, Lewistown B: David Costin, MaltaC: Layne Glaus, Manhattan ChristianGirls basketballAA: Charlie Johnson, Billings WestA: Dustin Kraske, HavreB: Cortnee Gunlock, BigforkC: Amber Erickson, Saco-Whitewater-HinsdaleBoys swimmingAA: Brady Baughman, Missoula SentinelA: Robyn O’Nan, Billings CentralGirls swimmingAA: Ed McNamee, Great FallsA: Robyn O’Nan, Billings Central Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana Coaches Association Mca Montana Coaches Association Coach Of The Year Awards Prep-sports featured 'Who's next' at Hardin? With a deep roster and added aid, girls track may have an answer East Helena ushers in high school baseball with season-opening wins over Browning Reaching for the stars: Montana's Morgan Radtke continues to develop as fifth-year senior 1 for 1: Columbus run-rules Sidney in each schools' baseball debuts Butte High and Butte Central prepare for inaugural baseball season