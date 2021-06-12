Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming

All-Star Basketball Series

Saturday

at Lockwood

Girls

Montana 71, Wyoming 39

Wyoming22 39 
Montana18 10 31 12 71 

Wyoming: Cheyenna Alvarado 2, Joslin Igo 5, Gabby Drube 5, Sydney Solem 3, Kam Townsend 8, Angela Astorga 2, Emma Jacobson 3, Ally Fertig 11.

Montana: Gracee Lekvold 13, Aspen Giese 6, Hailee Brandon 10, Isabelle Erickson 12, Macy Mayer 8, Emma Anderson 2, Lindsey Hein 14, Alison Harris 6.

Boys

Montana 110, Wyoming 71

Wyoming18 16 28 71 
Montana31 27 18 34 110 

Wyoming: Dalton Peterson 5, Jefferson Neary 5, Luke Hladky 7, Mason Marchant 4, Sam Lecholat 7, Bryan St. Clair 16, Rudy Sanford 13, Mack Page 12, Jared Lucas 2.

Montana: Levi Torgerson 10, Aiden Fishell 2, Malachi Stewart 19, Ky Kouba 23, Camron Ketchum 2, Alex Germer 19, Tony Frohlich-Fair 18, Drew Wyman 9, Noah Bouchard 8.

Tags

Load comments