Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming
All-Star Basketball Series
Saturday
at Lockwood
Girls
Montana 71, Wyoming 39
|Wyoming
|9
|2
|6
|22
|—
|39
|Montana
|18
|10
|31
|12
|—
|71
Wyoming: Cheyenna Alvarado 2, Joslin Igo 5, Gabby Drube 5, Sydney Solem 3, Kam Townsend 8, Angela Astorga 2, Emma Jacobson 3, Ally Fertig 11.
Montana: Gracee Lekvold 13, Aspen Giese 6, Hailee Brandon 10, Isabelle Erickson 12, Macy Mayer 8, Emma Anderson 2, Lindsey Hein 14, Alison Harris 6.
Boys
Montana 110, Wyoming 71
|Wyoming
|9
|18
|16
|28
|—
|71
|Montana
|31
|27
|18
|34
|—
|110
Wyoming: Dalton Peterson 5, Jefferson Neary 5, Luke Hladky 7, Mason Marchant 4, Sam Lecholat 7, Bryan St. Clair 16, Rudy Sanford 13, Mack Page 12, Jared Lucas 2.
Montana: Levi Torgerson 10, Aiden Fishell 2, Malachi Stewart 19, Ky Kouba 23, Camron Ketchum 2, Alex Germer 19, Tony Frohlich-Fair 18, Drew Wyman 9, Noah Bouchard 8.
