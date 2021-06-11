Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming

All-Star Basketball Series

Friday

at Sheridan, Wyo. 

Girls

Montana 55, Wyoming 52

Montana169171355 
Wyoming98171852 

Montana: Gracee Lekvold 12, Aspen Giese 15, Hailee Brandon 2, Isabelle Erickson 2, Macy Mayer 4, Lindsey Hein 13, Alison Harris 7.

Wyoming: Cheyenne Alvarado 3, Joslin Igo 6, Annie Mitzel 3, Gabby Drube 13, Sydney Solem 2, Kam Townsend 7, Angela Astorga 1, Emma Jacobson 1, Ally Fertig 16.

Boys

Montana 109, Wyoming 104

Montana 21 35 2726109
Wyoming 23 27 2133 104

Montana: Levi Torgerson 10, Aiden Fishell 2, Malachi Stewart 8, Ky Kouba 6, Camron Ketchum 10, Alex Germer 25, Tony Frohlich-Fair 23, Drew Wyman 18, Noah Bouchard 7.

Wyoming: Dalton Peterson 15, Jefferson Neary 16, Luke Hladky 22, Mason Marchant 5, Sam Lecholat 14, Bryan Beaver St. Clair 13, Rudy Sanford 2, Kolter Merritt 2, Mack Page 9, Jared Lucas 6.

