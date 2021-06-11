Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming
All-Star Basketball Series
Friday
at Sheridan, Wyo.
Girls
Montana 55, Wyoming 52
|Montana
|16
|9
|17
|13
|—
|55
|Wyoming
|9
|8
|17
|18
|—
|52
Montana: Gracee Lekvold 12, Aspen Giese 15, Hailee Brandon 2, Isabelle Erickson 2, Macy Mayer 4, Lindsey Hein 13, Alison Harris 7.
Wyoming: Cheyenne Alvarado 3, Joslin Igo 6, Annie Mitzel 3, Gabby Drube 13, Sydney Solem 2, Kam Townsend 7, Angela Astorga 1, Emma Jacobson 1, Ally Fertig 16.
Boys
Montana 109, Wyoming 104
|Montana
|21
|35
|27
|26
|—
|109
|Wyoming
|23
|27
|21
|33
|—
|104
Montana: Levi Torgerson 10, Aiden Fishell 2, Malachi Stewart 8, Ky Kouba 6, Camron Ketchum 10, Alex Germer 25, Tony Frohlich-Fair 23, Drew Wyman 18, Noah Bouchard 7.
Wyoming: Dalton Peterson 15, Jefferson Neary 16, Luke Hladky 22, Mason Marchant 5, Sam Lecholat 14, Bryan Beaver St. Clair 13, Rudy Sanford 2, Kolter Merritt 2, Mack Page 9, Jared Lucas 6.
