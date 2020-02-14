Thursday
Anaconda 68, Florence-Carlton 63
Belt 53, Geraldine-Highwood 13
Billings West 72, Billings Skyview 66, OT
Browning 57, Columbia Falls 44
Forsyth 47, Roundup 46
Dutton-Brady 68, Valier 51
Fort Benton 66, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 31
Great Falls 71, Great Falls CMR 54
Great Falls Central 51, Cascade 36
Hardin 91, Lodge Grass 60
Huntley Project 49, Shepherd 40
Livingston 57, Manhattan 49
Melstone 72, Custer-Hysham 23
Missoula Hellgate 71, Kalispell Glacier 28
Missoula Sentinel 54, Helena 49
Plenty Coups 108, Fromberg 27
Polson 54, Bigfork 44
Ronan 47, Corvallis 44
Sunburst 71, Simms 56
Thompson Falls 72, St. Ignatius 55
Wolf Point 70, Glasgow 55
Friday scores
Alberton-Superior 45, Valley Christian 37
Belt 47, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 32
Big Sandy 56, Turner 38
Billings Central 67, Lewistown 50
Billings Senior 65, Bozeman 52
Bridger 74, Absarokee 55
Browning 65, Havre 47
Butte 64, Kalispell Flathead 57
Chinook 56, North Star 54
Columbus 75, Red Lodge 61
Darby 51, Seeley-Swan 41
Dodson 82, Frazer 34
Dutton-Brady 68, Augusta 26
Ekalaka 62, Terry 37
Eureka 58, Troy 34
Fairfield 76, Choteau 65
Fairview 80, Bainville 46
Forsyth 73, Lame Deer 68
Froid-Lake 51, Circle 42
Great Falls Central 51, Cascade 36
Harlowton-Ryegate 52, Broadview-Lavina 26
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 67, Centerville 63
Jordan 83, Winnett-Grass Range 79
Laurel 70, Sidney 54
Lustre Christian 41, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 17
Malta 51, Glasgow 42
Manhattan 61, Big Timber 51
Manhattan Christian 50, Gardiner 49
Plains 50, Noxon 48
Plenty Coups 79, Reed Point-Rapelje 71
Plentywood 78, Savage 35
Richey-Lambert 82, Brockton 36
Roundup 70, Joliet 62
Shelby 60, Cut Bank 50
St. Regis 103, Lincoln 79
Sunburst 59, Power 37
Three Forks 46, Deer Lodge 40
Twin Bridges 63, Harrison-Willow Creek 49
Westby-Grenora 57, Culbertson 49
White Sulphur Springs 76, Shields Valley 62
Whitefish 45, Stevensville 43 (OT)
Whitehall 43, Townsend 29
