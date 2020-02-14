Thursday

Anaconda 68, Florence-Carlton 63

Belt 53, Geraldine-Highwood 13

Billings West 72, Billings Skyview 66, OT

Browning 57, Columbia Falls 44

Forsyth 47, Roundup 46

Dutton-Brady 68, Valier 51

Fort Benton 66, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 31

Great Falls 71, Great Falls CMR 54

Great Falls Central 51, Cascade 36

Hardin 91, Lodge Grass 60

Huntley Project 49, Shepherd 40

Livingston 57, Manhattan 49

Melstone 72, Custer-Hysham 23

Missoula Hellgate 71, Kalispell Glacier 28

Missoula Sentinel 54, Helena 49

Plenty Coups 108, Fromberg 27

Polson 54, Bigfork 44

Ronan 47, Corvallis 44

Sunburst 71, Simms 56

Thompson Falls 72, St. Ignatius 55

Wolf Point 70, Glasgow 55

Friday scores

Alberton-Superior 45, Valley Christian 37

Belt 47, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 32

Big Sandy 56, Turner 38

Billings Central 67, Lewistown 50

Billings Senior 65, Bozeman 52

Bridger 74, Absarokee 55

Browning 65, Havre 47

Butte 64, Kalispell Flathead 57

Chinook 56, North Star 54

Columbus 75, Red Lodge 61

Darby 51, Seeley-Swan 41

Dodson 82, Frazer 34

Dutton-Brady 68, Augusta 26

Ekalaka 62, Terry 37

Eureka 58, Troy 34

Fairfield 76, Choteau 65

Fairview 80, Bainville 46

Forsyth 73, Lame Deer 68

Froid-Lake 51, Circle 42

Great Falls Central 51, Cascade 36

Harlowton-Ryegate 52, Broadview-Lavina 26

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 67, Centerville 63

Jordan 83, Winnett-Grass Range 79

Laurel 70, Sidney 54

Lustre Christian 41, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 17

Malta 51, Glasgow 42

Manhattan 61, Big Timber 51

Manhattan Christian 50, Gardiner 49

Plains 50, Noxon 48

Plenty Coups 79, Reed Point-Rapelje 71

Plentywood 78, Savage 35

Richey-Lambert 82, Brockton 36

Roundup 70, Joliet 62

Shelby 60, Cut Bank 50

St. Regis 103, Lincoln 79

Sunburst 59, Power 37

Three Forks 46, Deer Lodge 40

Twin Bridges 63, Harrison-Willow Creek 49

Westby-Grenora 57, Culbertson 49

White Sulphur Springs 76, Shields Valley 62

Whitefish 45, Stevensville 43 (OT)

Whitehall 43, Townsend 29

