Boys basketball

Standings Through Feb. 13

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls 8-1 8-1 
Billings Skyview 8-2 8-2 
Bozeman 8-2 8-2 
Billings Senior 6-3 6-3 
Billings West4-6 4-6 
Bozeman Gallatin 2-8 2-8 
Belgrade 1-8 1-8 
Great Falls CMR 1-8 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel 10-0 10-0 
Missoula Hellgate 8-2 8-2 
Butte 5-4 5-4 
Helena Capital 4-4 4-4 
Kalispell Flathead 4-6 4-6 
Missoula Big Sky 3-5 3-5 
Kalispell Glacier 3-7 3-7 
Helena 0-9 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Polson 7-0 11-1 
Ronan 4-2 9-3 
Libby 4-5 6-6 
Columbia Falls 3-5 5-8 
Whitefish 2-5 5-7 
 Browning1-4 3-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Laurel 4-0 9-2 
Billings Central 3-1 10-2 
Hardin 1-2 3-5 
Livingston 0-5 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 7-1 9-4 
Lewistown 5-3 9-4
Glendive 4-3 7-5 
Miles City 3-5 5-7 
Sidney 0-7 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 9-0 12-0 
Corvallis 5-4 6-8 
Frenchtown 4-4 9-5 
Butte Central 4-4 7-5 
Hamilton 4-4 7-6 
Stevensville 0-10 0-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Shelby 9-1 12-2 
Fairfield 9-1 10-5 
Rocky Boy 6-3 7-5 
Conrad 4-5 4-7 
Cut Bank 3-5 3-6 
Great Falls Central 2-8 2-9 
Choteau 0-10 0-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Malta 5-1 8-5 
Harlem 4-1 6-2 
Glasgow 4-3 6-7 
Wolf Point 1-3 2-6 
Poplar 0-6 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Lodge Grass 6-1 10-3 
Colstrip6-2 11-3 
Lame Deer 4-3 4-5 
Baker 2-5 3-8 
Forsyth0-7 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 8-1 10-4 
Columbus 5-2 7-4 
Red Lodge 5-2 10-2 
Shepherd 3-5 5-7 
Joliet 2-5 2-10 
Roundup 0-8 2-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan 8-1 9-2 
Townsend 5-2 7-3 
Jefferson 5-3 7-5 
Three Forks 4-4 4-10 
Big Timber 2-7 5-8 
Whitehall 0-8 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6B

 Conf.Overall
Florence 6-1 8-3 
Deer Lodge 6-1 8-2 
Missoula Loyola 4-4 8-8 
Anaconda 2-5 2-8 
Arlee 0-7 8-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

7B

 Conf.Overall
Bigfork7-1 10-2 
Thompson Falls 6-2 11-3 
St. Ignatius 4-3 9-5 
Eureka 1-6 3-12 
Troy 0-6 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Froid-Lake 9-0 15-2 
Fairview 8-1 11-2 
Westby-Grenora7-2 9-5 
Richey-Lambert 5-4 8-5 
Plentywood 4-5 4-10 
Bainville 4-5 5-8 
Circle 3-6 3-9 
Brockton 2-7 3-8 
Savage 2-7 6-9 
Culbertson 0-9 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger 14-0 14-0 
Harlowton-Ryegate 10-2 11-2 
Park City 9-4 9-4 
Plenty Coups 7-5 7-5 
Broadview-Lavina 7-7 7-7 
Reed Point-Rapelje 5-5 5-5 
Absarokee 4-9 4-9 
Fromberg2-12 2-12 
Roberts 0-14 0-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Belt 12-0 12-0 
Roy-Winifred 8-2 8-2 
Winnett-Grass Range 7-5 7-5 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 6-6 6-6 
Geraldine-Highwood 4-7 4-7 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 3-9 3-9 
Centerville0-11 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton12-0 14-0 
Chinook11-2 12-2
Box Elder 10-4 10-5 
Big Sandy 6-7 6-7 
North Star 6-8 6-8 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 4-9 4-9 
Turner 2-12 2-12 
Hays-Lodgepole 1-10 2-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Simms 12-0 15-0 
Heart Butte 8-4 9-4 
Sunburst 7-5 9-5 
Dutton-Brady7-5 8-5 
Cascade 6-6 8-6 
Power 1-11 1-14 
Valier 1-11 1-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

