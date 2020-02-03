Boys basketball

Standings Through Feb. 1

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West5-0 10-1 
Great Falls 4-1 9-2 
Bozeman 3-2 6-4 
Billings Skyview 3-2 7-4 
Great Falls CMR 2-3 4-7 
Billings Senior 1-4 4-7 
Belgrade 0-6 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Hellgate 7-0 11-0 
Helena Capital 6-1 9-2 
Missoula Sentinel 5-2 9-2 
Kalispell Glacier 4-3 7-4 
Helena 3-4 4-7 
Butte 3-5 4-8 
Kalispell Flathead 1-6 2-9 
Missoula Big Sky 0-8 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 6-1 9-4 
Libby 5-1 11-2 
Polson 5-2 8-5 
Columbia Falls 2-3 3-10 
Whitefish 1-6 3-10 
Ronan 1-7 4-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 6-0 14-0 
Billings Central 2-2 7-6 
Livingston1-4 8-5 
Laurel 0-3 7-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Miles City 7-1 9-4 
Havre 4-2 9-5 
Lewistown 3-3 5-9 
Glendive 2-4 6-7 
Sidney 0-6 3-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Hamilton 6-1 12-2 
Butte Central 6-2 13-2 
Frenchtown 6-2 11-3 
Corvallis 2-5 7-6 
Dillon 1-5 4-7 
Stevensville 0-6 0-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Harlem 5-1 12-2 
Wolf Point 5-2 8-6 
Malta 3-4 4-10 
Glasgow 2-3 4-10 
Poplar 1-6 3-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Lodge Grass 8-0 12-2 
Colstrip 6-2 11-3 
Lame Deer 3-3 11-3 
St. Labre2-5 7-7 
Baker 2-6 4-10 
Forsyth 1-6 3-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Three Forks 8-0 11-2 
Manhattan 5-2 7-7 
Jefferson 4-4 5-8 
Townsend 3-4 4-10 
Big Timber 2-6 4-10 
Whitehall 1-7 2-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Fairview6-0 13-1 
Froid-Lake 4-1 12-2 
Westby-Grenora 4-1 9-5 
Bainville 4-1 6-8 
Culbertson 3-2 8-6 
Plentywood 2-3 5-8 
Richey-Lambert 1-4 8-6 
Circle 1-4 7-7 
Brockton 0-4 2-9 
Savage 0-5 3-11 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Scobey 8-0 14-0 
Dodson 5-2 11-3 
Lustre Christian 4-3 8-7 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 3-3 9-5 
Nashua 1-7 2-13 
Frazer0-6 0-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 11-0 15-0 
Jordan 9-3 10-4 
Ekalaka 7-3 8-5 
Broadus 6-4 7-7 
Terry 5-6 7-6 
Custer-Hysham 2-8 3-10 
Northern Cheyenne 2-10 2-13 
Wibaux 1-10 1-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Plenty Coups 11-1 13-2 
Bridger 8-2 10-4 
Park City 8-4 10-5 
Harlowton-Ryegate 6-5 7-7 
Absarokee 5-5 8-6 
Reed Point-Rapelje 3-8 4-11 
Broadview-Lavina 2-8 3-10 
Fromberg 0-10 0-13 
Roberts 0-0 0-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 10-0 13-0 
Chinook 10-1 12-2 
Box Elder 7-4 7-7 
Big Sandy 5-4 7-6 
North Star 4-6 7-6 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 4-6 7-7 
Hays-Lodgepole 1-10 1-13 
Turner 0-10 0-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 7-0 13-1 
Gardiner 6-1 12-2 
West Yellowstone 4-4 9-5 
Shields Valley 3-5 6-8 
White Sulphur Springs 1-5 8-6 
Lone Peak 0-6 1-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

