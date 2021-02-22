Boys basketball

Standings Through Feb. 20

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls 10-1 10-1 
Billings Skyview 10-2 10-2 
Bozeman 9-3 9-3 
Billings Senior 6-5 6-5 
Billings West 6-6 6-6 
Great Falls CMR 3-9 3-9 
Bozeman Gallatin 2-10 2-10 
Belgrade 1-11 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel 11-0 11-0 
Missoula Hellgate 9-2 9-2 
Butte 6-5 6-5 
Kalispell Flathead 6-6 6-6 
Helena Capital 5-6 5-6 
Kalispell Glacier 5-8 5-8 
Missoula Big Sky 4-7 4-7 
Helena 0-12 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Polson 10-0 14-1 
Ronan 5-5 10-6 
Libby5-5 8-6 
Whitefish 4-67-8 
Columbia Falls 4-6 6-9 
Browning 2-8 4-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Laurel5-010-3 
Billings Central 3-2 10-3 
Hardin 2-2 4-5 
Livingston 0-6 1-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 7-1 9-4 
Glendive 5-3 10-5 
Lewistown 5-3 9-5 
Miles City 3-5 5-8 
Sidney 0-8 2-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 10-0 14-0 
Frenchtown 6-4 11-5 
Butte Central 5-5 9-6 
Corvallis 5-5 6-9 
Hamilton 4-6 7-8 
Stevensville 0-10 0-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

