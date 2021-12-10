BUTTE — Both Jefferson basketball teams expect to take a step forward this season.
Nothing is a given when competing in the loaded District 5B, but the pieces are in place.
For the Panthers’ girls, senior Rachel Van Blaricom, who was all-state and all-conference in 2021, will be the focal point of the offense. Fellow-seniors Dakota Edmisten and Cia Stuber, who were also all-conference last season, are also back for the Panthers. Another 2021 all-conference player, senior Brynna Wolfe, transferred from Whitehall and will provide even more depth to an already stellar Jefferson starting lineup.
“They have high expectations, as do I,” said Panthers’ girls coach Sarah Layng of her four leaders.
Layng enters her third season as the Jefferson girls basketball coach. She, Van Blaricom and Edmisten have been working together since the two players were sophomores. Having the familiarity between coaches and team leaders makes practices smoother and more productive.
“They understand the concepts and how to read certain situations a little bit better,” Layng said. “That just comes with experience and playing time. I guess with the whole program itself, a lot of those players kind of know what we've been doing. They've been exposed to what our philosophies are, and things like that for a few years now, which is really helpful.”
The Panthers also have a chip on their shoulder after going two-and-out in the Southern B divisional tournament in 2021. Pair that with the experience of their four senior leaders along with four offseason tournaments the team has under its belt, and the Jefferson girls are poised to be firing on all cylinders to start this season.
The Jefferson boys took some lumps last season as any young team does. And with the growing pains came some growth, which culminated in a late-season victory over eventual Class B state runner-up Manhattan. However, the Panthers ultimately saw their season end in the district tournament.
“We definitely had a rocky, up-and-down, roller-coaster kind of season,” said third-year coach Anthony Connole. “I thought after we beat Manhattan that we'd really keep climbing, and we kind of descended instead of continuing to ascend. But this year, we have a year of growth and maturity; I can already tell just from summer ball practice, that the boys are more mature. Their intensity throughout the drills and the activities we do at practices has been way better this year than the previous year. The last couple practices have been the best I've had in three years as a head coach.”
The Panthers have nine seniors on their roster this season. Braden Morris, Tyler Harrington, Trent McMaster and Jake Genger all got significant playing time as juniors. Morris won’t be active to begin the season due to a foot injury suffered during football season.
Connole said that having a senior class that is comfortable and knowledgeable within his system almost creates a situation where he has coaches both on the floor and in the huddle.
“Some of those guys have been playing varsity for all four years, or three out of the four years that they've been in high school,” Connole said. “They're calling plays out that they're seeing when they're coming down (the court), or mismatches. So it really makes my job easier when they've experienced it and been through that for the last three years.”
Both Jefferson squads have tournament games in Red Lodge on Friday and Saturday before opening the season hosting Whitehall on Dec. 16.
