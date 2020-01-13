BOZEMAN -- Basketball players Owen Mercado of Seeley-Swan and Lindsey Hein of Forsyth are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for December.

Mercado, a junior, averaged 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 4.2 assists per game in December. The Blackhawks went 4-1 for the month, rebounding from a season-opening loss to Class B Arlee.

Mercado's season low in scoring is 24 points. He started off January with a bang, scoring 34 against Alberton-Superior and has raised his average above 30 points per game.

Hein, a 6-foot-6 junior with a 4.0 grade-point average, is averaging just under 21 points and 11 rebounds per game for Forsyth, which went 4-0 in December and suffered its first defeat of the season Thursday against Colstrip (52-29).

Hein also started the new year strong, scoring 28 points in a win over Lodge Grass for the Dogies, who were ranked second in Class B.

