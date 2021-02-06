BILLINGS — Seven sporting events scheduled for Saturday involving Billings Class AA schools have been postponed because of snowy weather and poor road conditions, Billings Public Schools activities director Mark Wahl announced Saturday morning.

The scrapped competitions: Bozeman at Billings West girls basketball, West at Bozeman boys basketball, Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview girls, Skyview at Gallatin boys, Great Falls at Billings Senior boys, Senior at Great Falls girls and West swimming at Hardin.

The schools are looking to reschedule these events for next week, Wahl wrote in an email.

The Yellowstone County Girls Wrestling Mixer at Lockwood will go on scheduled "as far as I know at this time," Wahl wrote. The mixer is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

