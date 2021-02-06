BILLINGS — Seven sporting events scheduled for Saturday involving Billings Class AA schools have been postponed because of snowy weather and poor road conditions, Billings Public Schools activities director Mark Wahl announced Saturday morning.
The scrapped competitions: Bozeman at Billings West girls basketball, West at Bozeman boys basketball, Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview girls, Skyview at Gallatin boys, Great Falls at Billings Senior boys, Senior at Great Falls girls and West swimming at Hardin.
The schools are looking to reschedule these events for next week, Wahl wrote in an email.
The Yellowstone County Girls Wrestling Mixer at Lockwood will go on scheduled "as far as I know at this time," Wahl wrote. The mixer is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.